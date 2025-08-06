Meet man who quit cricketing career, entered Bollywood instead, became superhit director, won 9 National Awards, his name is..., Gulzar is his..

What is the relationship between Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar? There is no blood relation between Vishal Bhardwaj and writer-lyricist Gulzar; however, the two frequently collaborate, with the director often referring to him as his "father" and "mentor".

If we name the versatile artists of the film industry, then the name of a film director will top that list. He needs no introduction. He has given many memorable films to Hindi cinema as a musician, writer, director, and producer. However, very few people know that he wanted to make a career in sports, not in the entertainment industry. He was a part of the under-19 team of Uttar Pradesh.

Why did Vishal Bhardwaj not continue his cricketing career?

The director wanted to wield the bat on the cricket field, but fate brought him to the film industry. We are talking about Vishal Bhardwaj, who was born in August 1965 in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. His father used to write poems and songs for Hindi films. Vishal's childhood was spent in Najibabad and Meerut. His passion for cricket was so much that he had played for the under-19 team of Uttar Pradesh, but a thumb injury during a practice session put an end to his cricketing career.

How did Vishal Bhardwaj and Rekha Bhardwaj meet?

Vishal Bhardwaj composed a song at the age of 17, which his father played for music director Usha Khanna. This song was used in the 1985 film Yaar Kasam, which laid the foundation of his musical journey. While studying at Hindu College in Delhi, he met Rekha Bhardwaj, who later became his wife. Both have a son, Aasman Bhardwaj, who is an emerging director.

Why is Vishal Bhardwaj famous?

Vishal Bhardwaj started his career as a music composer in 1995 with the film Abhay: The Fearless. But, Gulzar's film Maachis gave him recognition, for which he received the Filmfare RD Burman Award as a music composer. He accelerated his career by giving music in Satya and Godmother, for which he also won the National Award for Best Music Director. In 2002, Vishal started directing with the children's film Makdee, which was highly appreciated by critics. The Shabana Azmi starrer film was a success.

Vishal Bhardwaj did not look back and went on to direct adaptations of three tragedies by William Shakespeare: Maqbool (2003) from Macbeth, Omkara (2006) from Othello, and Haider (2014) from Hamlet. He also directed the action film Kaminey, the black comedy 7 Khoon Maaf (2011), and the satire Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola (2013).

What is the relationship between Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar?

There is no blood relation between Vishal Bhardwaj and writer-lyricist Gulzar; however, the two frequently collaborate, with the director often referring to him as his "father" and "mentor".

Which director has won 9 National Awards?

Vishal Bhardwaj, in his career so far, has received 9 National Awards and one Filmfare Award. According to the IANS report, his film Makdee also won the Best Film Award at the Chicago Film Festival, while Omkara and Haider received praise at international forums too.