Meet man who was once top actor, quit acting after string of flops, is married to a star, took a decision which...

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 09:32 PM IST

Actor Sumeet Saigal, who was active in the Bollywood film industry from 1987 to 1995, appearing in over 30 films, may not have been successful in his acting career, but the decision he took after that proved to be very lucky for him. So, today let us tell you some things related to Sumeet Saigal, about which you may also be unaware.

The real story of actor Sumeet Saigal, who has appeared in many Bollywood films, is no less than a film story. Although he worked in many films, Sumeet Saigal could not succeed as an actor. He started his film career with 'Imaandaar' which was released in the year 1987.

Sumeet Saigal appeared as an actor in films till 1995, but after that, he left acting and tried his luck at something else. 

Sumeet Saigal appeared in more than 30 Bollywood films, but he could not establish himself in the industry as a hero. His last release was in 1995. The name of the film was 'Saajan Ki Baahon Mein'. He said goodbye to acting after this film because he was not able to succeed in the industry the way he had envisioned. 

According to media reports, in the meantime, married Sumeet Saigal started getting closer to Tabu's sister Farah Naaz, after which Sumeet's first wife Shaheen Banu divorced him.

As soon as Shaheen Banu divorced Sumeet, he married Farah Naaz. Let us tell you, this was also the second marriage of Farah Naaz as before marrying Sumeet, Farah Naaz was married to Vindu Dara Singh.

Now the fortunes of Sumeet, who had said goodbye to acting, were about to change because after acting, he tried his hand in production and surprisingly, his entire fortunes changed. He formed a company named Sumeet Arts, which started dubbing films of other languages in Hindi.

This company of Sumeet Saigal took him to the heights of success in a few years and he became rich. 

Sumeet Saigal got so much work through this company that he started investing money in Bollywood films. These days Sumeet is managing a company worth crores with his second wife Farah Naaz.

