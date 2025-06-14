The fight between Subhash Ghai and Salman Khan could only be managed after the latter's father, Salim Khan, stepped in. Salim Khan asked Salman Khan to not only take responsibility for his actions but also apologise to Subhash Ghai.

Things might have settled down now with Bollywood celebrities getting good at practicing caution. However, there was a time when the film industry was known for its high-profile scandals, including some of the most popular superstars. One of the most viral controversies involving Subhash Ghai and Salman Khan is going viral again from the time when Salman Khan allegedly slapped the filmmaker at a party. Subhash Ghai, who started his career with acting, reportedly urinated on Salman Khan's shoes and hit him with a spoon and a plate, which led to the superstar slapping him.

In a resurfaced 2002 interview with Lehren, Salman Khan delved deeper into the infamous incident. Salman Khan accepted that it was his fault, but the situation escalated after a series of aggressive actions by Subhash Ghai. Salman Khan attributed his reactions to excessive drinking and provocation.

Salman Khan was quoted as saying, "I have hurt myself all over. I cannot hurt anyone else. I have only hit Subhash Ghai. Yet, I apologised to him the next day. That person hit me with a spoon, almost broke a plate on my face, urinated on my shoes, and grabbed me by the neck. I couldn’t control myself. And look what happened. The next day, I had to go and apologise."

Whether or not these claims made by Salman Khan were exaggerated remains unclear.

The fight between Subhash Ghai and Salman Khan could only be managed after the latter's father, Salim Khan, stepped in. Salim Khan asked Salman Khan to not only take responsibility for his actions but also apologise to Subhash Ghai.

In an old interview with Zoom, Salim Khan recalled, "After the fight, the next morning, when I was having my tea, he came to me and told me about the incident. I asked him if he realised it was his mistake, and he admitted that he was at fault and blamed alcohol for the fight. I advised him to pick up the call and apologise to Subhash, and he did it."

Subhash Ghai chose to let bygones be bygones and shares a loving relationship with Salman Khan now.

