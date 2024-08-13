Twitter
Meet man whose father is veteran comedian, worked with Rajinikanth, he cracked UPSC exam, became IAS officer, now...

IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan did not stop at completing his education. He also gained experience by working in a start-up. These new avenues then inspired IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan to quit acting and began preparing for the UPSC exam.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 07:35 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet man whose father is veteran comedian, worked with Rajinikanth, he cracked UPSC exam, became IAS officer, now...
Not every actor's son enters the film industry to follow in the footsteps of their parents. Today, we will tell you about one such star kid who created a different identity for themselves and decided to become an IAS officer instead of joining the film industry. We are talking about IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan who is the son of renowned Tamil actor Chinni Jayanth (birth name Krishnamurthy Narayanan). 

IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan's father is known as a superstar in Tamil cinema and is famous for his comedy stints in 80s films starring Rajinikanth. IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan is his father's son and so he grew up with a love for performance arts and continued to do theatre well into adulthood. 

But despite his interest in films, IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan completed his education. He has a Bachelor's degree from Guindy College of Engineering and a Master's degree from the renowned Ashoka University. 

IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan did not stop at completing his education. He also gained experience by working in a start-up. These new avenues then inspired IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan to quit acting and began preparing for the UPSC exam. 

IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan surrendered to self-studies for 4-5 hours daily and then also worked the night shift to sustain himself. It was due to these efforts that IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan cracked the UPSC exam with AIR 75 in 2015 and became an IAS officer on 2nd attempt.

IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan is currently posted as the Additional Collector (Development) of Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu.

