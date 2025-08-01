Meet man who earned only Rs 350 a month, had no money for food, contemplated suicide after..., his son now has Rs 41 crore net worth, his name is..

Sham Kaushal's journey of struggle has now finally come full circle as he is now known all over the world as Bollywood superstar Vicky Kaushal's father. Vicky Kaushal is not only among the top names in Hindi cinema but also one of the most bankable stars.

Hard work and luck are often the two defining factors in the life of a star. If one wants to survive in Bollywood, they are tested to their limits and often have to survive on scraps before finding success. One such man came to Mumbai in the 1970s with nothing but a borrowed Rs 3000, a degree in English literature, and an empty stomach with no means to feed himself. This man was paid only Rs 350 a month during his first job, for which he had to take multiple trains and buses, leaving him nothing to survive on after. He ate misal-pav, vada pav, and smoked ten-paise bidis for survival. We are talking about none other than Sham Kaushal, who is now known as Vicky Kaushal's father, the actor who recently appeared in the all-time blockbuster film, Chhaava.

Who is Vicky Kaushal's father, Sham Kaushal?

Before Sham Kaushal became one of Bollywood’s most respected action directors, he was all alone, with no connections to the film industry. Sham Kaushal lived in Punjab and was hoping to become a lecturer after completing his Master's. But, due to the lack of money for survival, Sham Kaushal traveled to Mumbai in 1978 for better work opportunities. Sham Kaushal soon landed a sales job in Chembur that paid him Rs 350 per month. He was fired a year later, but it was also the start of something new.

Out of nowhere, one day, some Punjabi acquaintances who worked as stuntmen asked Sham Kaushal to join their union, the entry fee for which was Rs 1000. Due to the lack of money, Sham Kaushal was unsure of arranging such a huge amount, but with his friends' help, he paid the sum and entered the film industry.

Sham Kaushal met Veeru Devgan, Ajay Devgn's father, and a well-known action director. Initially, he began his work as a helper, but soon started to choreograph fight scenes. After much training and struggle, Sham Kaushal's first real break came with the 1983 film Betaab, starring Sunny Deol. For this film, he earned Rs 500. By the 90s, Sham Kaushal became a legend in action departments across Bollywood.

Why did Sham Kaushal contemplate suicide?

Life's challenges were not done yet, as during the shoot of Lakshya in Ladakh, Sham Kaushal collapsed in pain and was diagnosed with cancer after. There was a time when he even contemplated suicide, fearing that the industry would blacklist him if they knew of his illness. After multiple surgeries, the cancer didn't spread, and Sham Kaushal survived.

Is Vicky Kaushal a superstar?

Sham Kaushal's journey of struggle has now finally come full circle as he is now known all over the world as Bollywood superstar Vicky Kaushal's father. Vicky Kaushal is not only among the top names in Hindi cinema but also one of the most bankable stars. His most recent film, Chhaava, has reportedly grossed Rs 807.88 crore globally. Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. According to multiple reports, Vicky Kaushal's net worth is estimated to be over Rs 41 crore.

