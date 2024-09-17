Meet man who battled depression, worked as waiter, started fashion label, Aditi Rao Hydari, Deepika, Anushka are his..

The fashion world is full of mysteries and intrigue, where, every day new people come to the fore and try and share their vision with the world. One of the famous names in the world of fashion is Sabyasachi Mukherjee who is renowned for his timeless art, and amazing craftmanship. Sabyasachi Mukherjee is considered a legend in the fashion industry with fans, not only in India but also abroad. He is the numero uno designer for most Bollywood celebrities, especially on the day of their wedding.

Though Sabyasachi Mukherjee is a name to be reckoned with in the fashion world now, the path to get to this position was not an easy one for him. Born in February 1974, in Manicktala, Sabyasachi Mukherjee is the founder of Sabyasachi and also the youngest board member of the Fashion Design Council of India.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee completed his schooling at the Sri Aurobindo Vidyamandir, Kolkata, and then at St Xavier's College.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee was always keen on fashion and his decision to pursue it as a career was first rejected by his parents. But, despite these hurdles, Sabyasachi sold his books to gather money to get admission and appear in the entrance exams. If media reports are to be believed, he also worked as a waiter in Goa to collect the required funds for his education in fashion. He launched his label in 1999 by reportedly borrowing Rs 20,000 from his sister and three employees. But the initial years proved to be quite a struggle. Sabyasachi Mukherjee's breakthrough came two years later, in 2001, when he showcased his collection at Lakme Fashion Week.

This fashion show gave such a boost to his career that Sabyasachi Mukherjee never looked back and kept on climbing the ladder of success.

Reportedly, in an interview with ETPanache, Sabyasachi Mukherjee once revealed that he went into depression when he was only 17, and it even led him to attempt suicide. But now, his success speaks for itself.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who draws inspiration from our rich Indian culture and craftmanship for all his designs, is renowned for being THE designer when it comes to bridal wear. He is responsible for the beautiful bridal looks of Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, and most recently Aditi Rao Hydari.

Media reports state that Sabyasachi Mukherjee's net worth is a whopping Rs 114 crores. He has brand stores in several cities including Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. Outside India, he has a few foreign merchants in California, Atlanta, London, and Dubai.