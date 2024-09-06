Meet man who directed superhit film, fell in love with 23 years younger actress, divorced his first wife, then..

Ramesh Sippy also worked on the small screen. He met Kiran Juneja for the first time when she went for an audition for a TV serial. He fell in love with Kiran in this very first meeting.

Ramesh Sippy is a well-known Bollywood film director, actor, and producer of Hindi cinema. He gave not one but many films to Bollywood, which people love, even today. He is specifically known for being the director of 'Sholay' (1975), which is regarded as one of the most influential films in India. The Government of India also honoured him with Padma Shri in the year 2013. Along with his illustrious career, Ramesh Sippy also always grabbed headlines for his love life. He fell so in love that he also divorced his first wife.

Ramesh Sippy married his first wife Geeta at the age of 26. After marriage, the couple had 3 children. But it is said that one can fall in love with anyone at any time. Something similar happened with Ramesh as well. He fell in love with Kiran Juneja at first sight and due to this he had to break his first marriage.

Ramesh Sippy also worked on the small screen. He met Kiran Juneja for the first time when she went for an audition for a TV serial. He fell in love with Kiran in this very first meeting. Both were attracted to each other. After this, a friendship developed between Ramesh and Kiran and this friendship turned into love and eventually marriage.

Ramesh Sippy fell in love with Kiran Juneja and they started dating. Ramesh and Kiran have an age difference of 23 years, yet they decided to give their love a chance. They got married after dating for four years. For this, Ramesh divorced his first wife Geeta, and tied the knot with Kiran in the year 1986.

After marriage, Kiran gained immense popularity by playing the role of Veerawali in the famous serial 'Buniyaad' in 1986. This serial was directed by Ramesh Sippy. After this, Kiran played the role of Ganga in 'Mahabharat' in 1988, which took her career to new heights. After this, Kiran hosted her own talk show 'The Kiran Juneja Show' in 1997 and never looked back.

Ramesh and Kiran do not have any children of their own. Ramesh has three children from his first wife, son Rohan Sippy and daughters Sheena Sippy and Sonya Sippy. She considers all three as her own children.

Rohan Sippy is a film producer-director. His daughter Sheena was married to Shashi Kapoor's son, Kunal Kapoor until they divorced in 2004. Their son, Zahan Kapoor, is an actor.

READ | This film made Ajay Devgn superstar, saved his sinking career after many flop films, made for Rs 2 crore, earned Rs..