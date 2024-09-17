Twitter
Meet man who made many actors overnight stars, changed Vinod Khanna's fortunes, could not save son's career despite..

Rajkumar Kohli's son Armaan Kohli also decided to become an actor like other star kids. His father also tried his best to make him a lead actor but Armaan Kohli failed at the box office each time.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 10:09 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet man who made many actors overnight stars, changed Vinod Khanna's fortunes, could not save son's career despite..
Many star kids in the film industry have made their own identities based on their talent and have achieved great heights in their careers. This list includes stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Hrithik Roshan, but there are also actors like Armaan Kohli, who could not win the hearts of the audience despite being the son of a well-known producer-director.

Rajkumar Kohli, a well-known producer and director of Hindi cinema, is a big name in the industry. A successful film producer and director, who gave many such films in his career, which still hold their place in the hearts of the audience. Talented director Rajkumar Kohli made many blockbuster films in the 1970s and 80s and made his special place in Bollywood. He has also made many actors stars through his films. These include many veteran stars including Reena Roy and Vinod Khanna.

Born on September 14, 1930, in Lahore, Armaan Kohli's father Rajkumar Kohli was also a film producer. This was one of the reasons why Armaan Kohli was always fond of films. Armaan Kohli worked regularly with his father who is known to have worked in many notable films including 'Nagin', 'Jaani Dushman', 'Badle Ki Aage', 'Naukar Biwi Ka', and 'Raaj Tilak', among others. His films featured superstars like Sunil Dutt, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, and Sharughan Sinha.

Rajkumar Kohli's son Armaan Kohli also decided to become an actor like other star kids. His father also tried his best to make him a lead actor but Armaan Kohli failed at the box office each time. Armaan Kohli made his debut as a lead actor in his father's 1992 film 'Virodhi'. The film flopped at the box office despite having the star power of Dharmendra, Sunil Dutt, Gulshan Grover, and Anita Raj. 

Rajkumar Kohli made many new actors overnight stars but he could not make his own son successful. Rajkumar Kohli died in November 2023. Many media reports claim that he left behind assets worth Rs 150 crore. 

Armaan Kohli was last seen in 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' opposite Salman Khan. It marked his comeback to Bollywood after 12 years, however, it could not benefit his career. 

Armaan Kohli has always been more in the headlines for his personal life and relationships. In 2013, he was arrested for alleged physical abuse with his 'Bigg Boss' co-participant, Sofia Hayat. He was released on bail the next day.

Armaan Kohli was again arrested in June 2018 after his girlfriend Neetu Randhawa filed a complaint against him citing physical assault. She later withdrew her complaint.

Armaan Kohli was arrested for the third time in August 2021 by the Narcotics Control Bureau over possession of 1.2 grams of cocaine. He spent a year in jail.

READ | This film rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, made Vinod Khanna superstar, was blockbuster, later Rajinikanth worked in its..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
