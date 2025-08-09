Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Uttarkashi district flash flood left trail of destruction but led to formation of...

Does Donald Trump get tax break for burying ex-wife Ivana at his golf club? Here's what we know

Babar Azam etches name in history books, surpasses THIS legendary player's record during WI vs PAK 1st ODI clash

Treasure found in THIS Indian state, GSI founds massive gold reserves hidden in the land, not Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, it is...

A Historic Roar: KALAM 1200 success marks landmark ISRO-private partnership

US President Donald Trump again claims he helped 'settle' tensions between India and Pakistan: 'Would have been a nuclear conflict'

Meet man, who had 'most massive' crush on Madhuri Dixit, married his cousin, daughter and son-in-law are now biggest superstars

Bank Holiday on Raksha Bandhan 2025: Are banks open or closed on August 9? Here's all you need to know

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh remembers late actor on Raksha Bandhan: 'Still tying Rakhi on your wrist...'

Javed Ali forced to withdraw from Dubai concert amid India-Pak conflict: 'Not performing with any Pakistani artist but...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Uttarkashi district flash flood left trail of destruction but led to formation of...

Uttarkashi district flash flood left trail of destruction but led to formation..

OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Does Donald Trump get tax break for burying ex-wife Ivana at his golf club? Here's what we know

Does Donald Trump get tax break for burying ex-wife Ivana at his golf club? Here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Meet man, who had 'most massive' crush on Madhuri Dixit, married his cousin, daughter and son-in-law are now biggest superstars

Deepika Padukone's parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone are cousins. The former Indian badminton player had a massive crush on Madhuri Dixit.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 11:02 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Meet man, who had 'most massive' crush on Madhuri Dixit, married his cousin, daughter and son-in-law are now biggest superstars
Prakash Padukone with Deepika Padukone

TRENDING NOW

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the biggest superstars in India and have millions of fans around the world. Deepika is carrying forward her father Prakash Padukone's legacy as he also made India proud as a former badminton player. Prakash even became the top ranked player in the world in 1980 and also became the became the first Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championships in the same year. 

However, not many people know that Prakash Padukone had a 'massive' crush on Madhuri Dixit and he locked himself in the bathroom when he got to know about the Dil actress's marriage. This was after his marriage with his second cousin Ujjala Padukone, who worked in Air India and a travel agency before choosing to focus on her married life.

Prakash Padukone on marrying cousin Ujjala Padukone and moving to Denmark where Deepika Padukone was born

In an old interview with The Times of India, Prakash Padukone talked about the last few years in his sporting career when he revealed that Ujjala was his cousin. He said, "I remember I played the national championship in which I lost. Despite being the world's no 1, I had lost the national championship for the first time after nine years. I was very disappointed but quickly got back and realised that in sports sometimes you lose and sometimes you win so you can’t get excited about either and can neither feel excited after a victory nor sulk after a defeat. I got married to my second cousin Ujjala soon after and we moved to Copenhagen as I found a job there and lived there till 1986 when Deepika was born. I retired in 1989."

When Deepika Padukone told Madhuri Dixit that Prakash Padukone had 'massive crush' on her

In 2016, Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit attended an India Today event together. The Pathaan actress then revealed to the Kalank actress about her father's massive crush on the veteran star. She said, "My father in fact has had the most massive crush on you. I told him today. I said I am doing this thing, do you want to come", adding that he shyly refused.

"Maybe I've mentioned this to you before but he's always been doing his own thing, playing badminton, children, wife. He had this whole routine of waking up in the morning and taking the newspapers to the loo, coffee etc. The day you announced or rather the media got to know that you were getting married, he locked himself up in the bathroom. Till today, it's a running joke in the family. He was so shattered. He came out and you could actually see, he had these bags under his eyes. My mother was like, what were you crying in the loo or what?", Deepika concluded, and Madhuri couldn't stop herself from laughing out loud.

READ | Coolie: Rajinikanth film to become biggest Tamil opener globally, set to beat Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, has already earned Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi vs Donald Trump: What is the salary of the two world leaders?
PM Modi vs Donald Trump: What is the salary of the two world leaders?
Inspector Zende: Manoj Bajpayee dons cop uniform to catch Jim Sarbh in swimsuit killer case-inspired Netflix film, is set to release on...
Inspector Zende: Manoj Bajpayee dons cop uniform to catch Jim Sarbh
First Indian series to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival stars Pratik Gandhi, made by Hansal Mehta, based on...
First Indian series to premiere at TIFF is headlined by Pratik Gandhi
Elon Musk's Tesla leases 8200 sq ft showroom space in this city, its monthly rent is Rs...
Elon Musk's Tesla leases 8200 sq ft showroom space in this city, its monthly ren
Uttarakhand cloudburst: At least 3 dead, 50 missing, 70 rescued in Uttarkashi, 8 jawans swept away in flash floods, rescue operation underway
Uttarakhand cloudburst: At least 3 dead, 50 missing, 70 rescued in Uttarkashi...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE