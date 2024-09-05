Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Diganta Das, who once worked as a daily wager, is now a successful entrepreneur; his business is...

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IPS Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, check his scores in different subjects

Meet man who once sold newspapers, then became Shah Rukh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee's teacher; taught them...

Maharashtra: Absconding sculptor of collapsed Shivaji statue arrested in Thane

At least 4 people killed, 9 injured in US's Georgia school shooting; one suspect arrested

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Diganta Das, who once worked as a daily wager, is now a successful entrepreneur; his business is...

Meet Diganta Das, who once worked as a daily wager, is now a successful entrepreneur; his business is...

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IPS Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, check his scores in different subjects

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IPS Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, check his scores in different subjects

Meet man who once sold newspapers, then became Shah Rukh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee's teacher; taught them...

Meet man who once sold newspapers, then became Shah Rukh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee's teacher; taught them...

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 7 expected upgrades

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 7 expected upgrades

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Meet man who once sold newspapers, then became Shah Rukh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee's teacher; taught them...

Meet man who once sold newspapers, then became Shah Rukh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee's teacher; taught them...

Alia Bhatt felt ‘very insecure’ of this actress; not Deepika, Katrina, Kareena, Priyanka or Shraddha

Alia Bhatt felt ‘very insecure’ of this actress; not Deepika, Katrina, Kareena, Priyanka or Shraddha

This actress refused to work after giving flop film, her parents were locked by big director; then...

This actress refused to work after giving flop film, her parents were locked by big director; then...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet man who once sold newspapers, then became Shah Rukh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee's teacher; taught them...

This man, who was once rejected from acting schools, later taught Shah Rukh Khan, and Manoj Bajpayee acting.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 08:03 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet man who once sold newspapers, then became Shah Rukh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee's teacher; taught them...
Barry John
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and Manoj Bajpayee are some of the biggest stars in Bollywood. However, do you know that the man who taught them acting once used to sell newspapers, worked at the factory, and now runs his own acting studio? 

The man we are talking about English-born Indian theatre director, actor, and acting coach. He is none other than Barry John. As we celebrate Teacher's Day today, here's all you need to know about Bollywood star's teachers. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Barry John (@itsbarryjohn)

Born in 1944 in Coventry, Warwickshire (now in the West Midlands), England, Barry John's father was an engineer and joined the navy during World War II. By the age of 12, he had started selling newspapers and pursued theatre in the evenings. At 15, his father fixed up a job for him at the factory where he worked. After finishing his schooling, he moved to London, but unable to find a place in acting schools, he joined Leeds University, where he trained to become a theatre teacher. 

After that, he shifted to India in the 1970s and started his journey to transform several budding artistes into trained theatre professionals. After arriving in Delhi in 1970, he joined the Yatrik theatre group, staying at the YMCA hostel and working as a freelance teacher in schools and colleges. He later founded the Theatre Action Group with Siddharth Basu, Roshan Seth, Lilette Dubey, Mira Nair, Manohar Singh, Pamela Rooks, Surekha Sikri, and Pankaj Kapoor, among other. The group performed various forms of drama until 1977, when John joined the faculty of the National School of Drama, Delhi. 

He also appeared in a few films, like Satyajit Ray's Shatranj Ke Khilari (The Chess Players), Richard Attenborough's Gandhi and Massey Sahib. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Barry has been a teacher to several Bollywood stars including Manoj Bajpayee, Sushant Singh Rajput, Frieda Pinto, Richa Chadha, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan among others. 

Talking about Barry John, Shah Rukh Khan once said, "The days when I was doing theatre in Delhi was an interesting time. Barry (John) was a great support when I was doing theatre in his group. Barry is a great teacher and above all, he is a great human being. I have learned so much from him both on stage and off it. I have always remained indebted to everybody with whom I have come in contact with at any point in my life. And that includes Barry, who’ll always have a special space in my life. Most of my friends even now laugh at me that I have become a film star. Besides the fact that I work hard, God’s blessings,  and all those people who have been kind (like Barry) to me."

Meanwhile, in 2007, Barry John started his own acting school by the name of Barry John Acting Studio and he continues to nurture new talent and prepare them for the entertainment industry. Not just Bollywood, but Barry John's students like Param Singh, Shabbir, Paras Kalnawat, and more have also made a mark in the television industry.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who was once bigger than Kajol, Aishwarya, Karisma, Juhi, made Mehmood cry, career was ruined after..

Meet actress who was once bigger than Kajol, Aishwarya, Karisma, Juhi, made Mehmood cry, career was ruined after..

'Good Salesman': Donald Trump said this about Jeffery Epstein, convicted of sex racket involving minor girls

'Good Salesman': Donald Trump said this about Jeffery Epstein, convicted of sex racket involving minor girls

Over 200 residents at Noida's Supertech Eco Village fall sick after..., know what exactly happened

Over 200 residents at Noida's Supertech Eco Village fall sick after..., know what exactly happened

Bengali stars return awards to protest Mamata Banerjee govt's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Have been..'

Bengali stars return awards to protest Mamata Banerjee govt's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Have been..'

Anushka Sharma returns from London but where is Virat Kohli?

Anushka Sharma returns from London but where is Virat Kohli?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement