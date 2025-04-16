During the episode, Mukesh Chhabra and Mika Singh had a fun conversation while reliving old memories. Mukesh Chhabra, who played a key role in Chamak: The Conclusion, shared an interesting story from his early days with Mika Singh.

Casting the right person for a film is one of the most difficult and important aspects of filmmaking. A wrong casting can impact how a film's script is received by the audience, which is why the job of a casting director is one of the most important ones at the film's pre-production stage. Today, we will tell you about one such man, an outsider, who became Bollywood's most important casting director despite having humble beginnings. The man we are talking about once worked as a background dancer for just Rs 50, but soon changed in such a way that now no Bollywood blockbuster film can be imagined without him. We are talking about none other than Mukesh Chhabra, who has also had a big hand in the success of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Aamir Khan's Dangal, and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

In an exciting crossover episode, the star cast of Chamak: The Conclusion lit up the stage of Indian Idol Season 15 with their energy and brilliant performance. This special episode gave the brilliant musical talent of the film world a chance to show their skills. During the episode, Mukesh Chhabra and Mika Singh had a fun conversation while reliving old memories. Mukesh Chhabra, who played a key role in Chamak: The Conclusion, shared an interesting story from his early days with Mika Singh. He said, "I worked with Mika Singh as a background dancer for Rs 50. He gave me my first break, and I will always be grateful to him for that. It is incredible to see where we both have reached today, and it is a pleasure for me to share the screen with him again."

Mukesh Chhabra is now one of the most successful casting directors in India. After working as a background dancer, he also worked as a choreographer. He began his work as a casting director in 2006 with Rang De Basanti. It is Mukesh Chhabra who is responsible for giving Munni, aka Harshali Malhotra, a break with Salman Khan's super hit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. His other prominent work as a casting director includes Rockstar (2011), Bombay Velvet (2015), Dangal (2016), Scam 1992 (2020), Jawan (2023), and Dunki (2023). In 2020, Mukesh Chhabra made his debut as a director with Dil Bechara, which marked Sushant Singh Rajput's last film.

