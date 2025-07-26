Meet man, psychiatrist-turned-actor, who became overnight star after debut, worked with Smita Patil in National Award-winning film, his name is...

The doctor-turned-actor we are talking about today is none other than Mohan Agashe, who was born in July 1947 in Maharashtra and studied at B. J. Medical College, Pune for his MBBS and MD degree in Psychiatry. Before entering films, Mohan Agashe worked as a professor.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are some of the actors who have done engineering and then entered films. But we have rarely ever heard of a doctor who has also been a part of the film industry. If we talk about today's era, there is hardly any such name, but today we are going to tell you about an actor of the 80s and 90s, who first became a psychiatrist and then made everyone a fan through his acting in films. The most special thing is that he has romanced the famous actress Smita Patil.

Who is Mohan Agashe?

The doctor-turned-actor we are talking about today is none other than Mohan Agashe, who was born in July 1947 in Maharashtra and studied at B. J. Medical College, Pune for his MBBS and MD degree in Psychiatry. Before entering films, Mohan Agashe worked as a professor.

Mohan Agashe served as a professor of Psychiatry at the B. J. Medical College and Sassoon Hospital in Pune. Apart from his career in the medical profession, Mohan Agashe was also quite fond of acting. He started out as a theatre artist and was also the Director General of the Film and Television Institute of India from April 1997 to April 2002.

Mohan Agashe eventually made his film debut in 1975 with films like Samna and Nishant. He starred with the late superstar Smita Patil in both these films. In his career of over 50 years, Mohan Agashe has worked in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam, and Tamil language films. He was last seen in Article 370.

Did Mohan Agashe and Smita Patil work together?

Mohan Agashe's most popular pairing was opposite Smita Patil. Their 1977 film, Jait Re Jait, directed by Dr Jabbar Patel and produced by Usha Mangeshkar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar, under the banner of Mahalakshmi Chitra, is still popular to this date. Jait Re Jait not only won the President's Silver Medal for Best Feature Film in Marathi at the National Film Awards, but, to this date, it is considered to be one of the greatest musical hits of all time in Marathi cinema.

Apart from his brilliant work in films, Mohan Agashe is also quite popular for his mental health awareness programs. Many are unaware that Mohan Agashe is instrumental in establishing the Maharashtra Institute of Mental Health in 1991, and he was also the one who headed the five-year study on the trauma of the 1993 Latur earthquake, initiated by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Mohan Agashe is still quite vocal about mental health issues and is equally active in the film world, proving his dedication to both his passions.

