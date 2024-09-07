Twitter
Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 01:42 PM IST

Meet man whose father produced many superhit films, then faced financial crisis, son made such a comeback that..
Light, camera, and action...the hard work behind these three words is rewarded every Friday in India. Bollywood films are released on this day where the writer writes a story of the film and a director works to make it. But, all this requires money, which comes from the producer. Today, we will tell you about one such producer, whose films became immortal in the history of Hindi cinema. We are talking about Bollywood's famous film producer Yash Johar, who founded Dharma Productions.

Yash Johar, born on September 6, 1929, in a Punjabi family in Lahore, needs no introduction. Yash Johar, father of director and producer Karan Johar, established himself in Bollywood through his films. The specialty of his films was its grand sets, wonderful foreign locations, and a blend of Indian traditions. 

Yash Johar started his career as a photographer in the 1950s. He got a his break in the film industry with the 1951 film 'Badal'. After this, he worked as a production executive in the film 'Love in Shimla' (1960) for Shashadhar Mukherjee's production company Filmistan. Later, he joined Sunil Dutt's production house Ajanta Arts. He joined Dev Anand's Navketan Films. He handled the production of films like 'Jewel Thief', 'Prem Pujari', and 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna'.

From here, his luck changed and in the year 1976 when Yash Johar laid the foundation of Dharma Productions. The first film he made in Dharma Productions was 'Dostana'. This film starring Amitabh Bachchan and written by Salim-Javed got a lot of love from the audience at the box office and proved to be a superhit. 

After this, films like 'Duniya' (1984), 'Agneepath' (1990), 'Gumraah' (1993), and 'Duplicate' (1998) were made under the banner of Dharma Productions. However, soon, after many flop films, he had to face financial losses. In these difficult days, his son Karan Johar took charge of the company and Dharma Productions released 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

The film, directed by Karan Johar, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Salman Khan was loved by the audience and it became one of the biggest hits in the domestic and foreign markets. After this, he made films like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani', and 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'. 

'Kal Ho Naa Ho', was the last film Yash Johar was involved in. It was a super hit. 

Yash Chopra was married to filmmaker BR Chopra and Yash Chopra's sister Hiroo Johar. He died in June 2004 in Mumbai, aged 74, of a chest infection. 

Dharma Productions, reported a nearly four-fold increase in revenue to Rs 1040 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2023.

