Meet man, who came to Mumbai to catch a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan, is now five times richer than him with Rs 8600 crore net worth

Producer Anand Kamalnayan Pandit is best known for backing and distributing films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Total Dhamaal, Missing, Sarkar 3, and Great Grand Masti. Beyond his cinematic projects under the banner of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, he has also made a mark as a successful real estate developer with prominent Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan investing in his ventures.

In an old interview with Indian Express SCREEN, Anand Pandit shared that Amitabh Bachchan’s film Trishul inspired him to leave the comforts of his hometown, Ahmedabad, and pursue his dreams in Mumbai. In the movie, Bachchan's character also hails from a small town and eventually rises to become the owner of a construction company.

Pandit said, "I have grown up watching Amitabh Bachchan’s films. His film, Trishul, really inspired me and motivated me to leave Ahmedabad and move to Mumbai. And I also wanted to have my own Shanti Construction Company, and fortunately today I have made Lotus Developers. His character Vijay inspired me to be where I am today. It is all because of Bachchan sahab."

Anand was recently ranked as the 10th richest real estate tycoon in India on the Hurun India 2025 list, with an estimated wealth of Rs 8660 crore, largely attributed to the valuation of his company Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited. In the same list, Amitabh Bachchan and family were ranked as the 5th richest Bollywood celebs with Rs 1630 crore net worth.

