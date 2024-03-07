Meet man whose grandfather was Union minister, father was MLA, became actor, worked only in flop films, is relative of..

Some actors in the film industry do not attain success despite coming from a successful background and a superstar family. Today, we will tell you about one such actor who made his debut in Bollywood with a super flop film. The actor we are talking about is Aayush Sharma, superstar Salman Khan's brother-in-law. Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut with brother-in-law Salman Khan's production 'Loveyatri' in 2018.

In 2020, he and Saiee Manjrekar were seen in the music video 'Manjha' by Vishal Mishra. But, Aayush Sharma's breakthrough role came in 2021 when he played the role of a gangster alongside Salman Khan in 'Antim: The Final Truth'.

Aayush Sharma, so far, has worked in 2 films and 3 music videos but is still considered a flop actor in the film industry.

Many are unaware that Aayush Sharma, born in 1990, in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh is the grandson of veteran congress leader Pandit Sukh Ram, ex-cabinet minister. His father has also been an MLA 4 times, thrice from Congress, and once from BJP. Aayush Sharma's family has been involved in politics for more than 50 years and has a very special place in Himachal Pradesh politics.

Aayush Sharma is next set to appear in 'Kwatha' with Isabelle Kaif, Katrina Kaif's sister, in a film delayed since 2019. He will also be seen playing the lead role in 'Ruslaan'.

As for his personal life, Aayush Sharma has been married to Arpita Khan Sharma since 2014. Arpita Khan is the younger adoptive sister of Salman Khan. They have a son, Ahil (born 30 March 2016), and a daughter, Ayat (born 27 December 2019).