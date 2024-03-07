Meet man whose grandfather was Union minister, father was MLA, became actor, worked only in flop films, is relative of..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vivo V30 Pro, Vivo V30 launched in India: Price, specifications and more

PM Modi launches Rs 5,000 crore project for Jammu and Kashmir's agri-economy

Meet man, made Rs 450000000000 firm from just Rs 5 lakh, has over Rs 19864 crore net worth, he is…

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine who worked as background dancer, one show changed her life, now owns 2 restaurants, earns...

Meet world's only billionaire actor, just one hit, still richer than Shah Rukh, Tom Cruise, RDJ, secret to wealth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vivo V30 Pro, Vivo V30 launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Meet man, made Rs 450000000000 firm from just Rs 5 lakh, has over Rs 19864 crore net worth, he is…

Meet world's only billionaire actor, just one hit, still richer than Shah Rukh, Tom Cruise, RDJ, secret to wealth is...

Historical monuments built by women

Surprising health benefits of rock salt

Unique rings adorn the fingers of Ambani women

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Meet man whose grandfather was Union minister, father was MLA, became actor, worked only in flop films, is relative of..

Meet world's only billionaire actor, just one hit, still richer than Shah Rukh, Tom Cruise, RDJ, secret to wealth is...

This film made in Rs 20 crore with no superstars, heroine, all new actors, is fastest to earn Rs 100 crore in industry

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet man whose grandfather was Union minister, father was MLA, became actor, worked only in flop films, is relative of..

Aayush Sharma's breakthrough role came in 2021 when he played the role of a gangster alongside Salman Khan in 'Antim: The Final Truth'.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 02:28 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Some actors in the film industry do not attain success despite coming from a successful background and a superstar family. Today, we will tell you about one such actor who made his debut in Bollywood with a super flop film. The actor we are talking about is Aayush Sharma, superstar Salman Khan's brother-in-law. Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut with brother-in-law Salman Khan's production 'Loveyatri' in 2018. 

In 2020, he and Saiee Manjrekar were seen in the music video 'Manjha' by Vishal Mishra. But, Aayush Sharma's breakthrough role came in 2021 when he played the role of a gangster alongside Salman Khan in 'Antim: The Final Truth'.

Aayush Sharma, so far, has worked in 2 films and 3 music videos but is still considered a flop actor in the film industry. 

Many are unaware that Aayush Sharma, born in 1990, in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh is the grandson of veteran congress leader Pandit Sukh Ram, ex-cabinet minister. His father has also been an MLA 4 times, thrice from Congress, and once from BJP. Aayush Sharma's family has been involved in politics for more than 50 years and has a very special place in Himachal Pradesh politics.

 Aayush Sharma is next set to appear in 'Kwatha' with Isabelle Kaif, Katrina Kaif's sister, in a film delayed since 2019. He will also be seen playing the lead role in 'Ruslaan'.

As for his personal life, Aayush Sharma has been married to Arpita Khan Sharma since 2014. Arpita Khan is the younger adoptive sister of Salman Khan. They have a son, Ahil (born 30 March 2016), and a daughter, Ayat (born 27 December 2019).

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Baby cobra takes shelter inside shoe, terrifying video goes viral

Meet Ambani family member who owns maximum stake in Reliance, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash, Anant

This man, seth of Delhi, was killed brutally by British, hanged due to…

Jury delivers verdict in Alec Baldwin Rust fatal shooting accident, sentences...

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani spent THIS amount at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding, food alone cost Rs..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement