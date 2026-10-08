Meet Malhar Patekar: Late Nana Patekar's son who wished to join Army, later his star father denied to launch him in films due to..., now he's handling...

While nepotism is a common norm in the film industry, Nana Patekar doesn't believe in imposing his kin on his fans. Read on to learn why Malhar didn't follow in his father's footsteps.

Nana Patekar's demise is a rude shock to the film fraternity and his millions of fans. Although the film industry has suffered a huge shock, the biggest, incomparable loss from Nana's demise is suffered by his son, Malhar Patekar. In the film fraternity, across the nation, nepotism is a common trend. A star artiste would like his son or daughter to take the legacy ahead by winning the audience. However, Nana never believed in imposing his close one on his fans. That's the reason why Nana's big shoes as an actor were never filled by his son, Malhar, and Jr Patekar mostly stayed away from the limelight and continued working closely with the family.

But why did Malhar never join the films?

Malhar wasn't always aloof from the glamour world. At a very young age, Malhar had appeared on screen, playing a younger version of his father's character in Prahaar: The Final Attack. The movie left such an impact that Malhar decided to serve the nation. At 14, Malhar wanted to join the Army, not films. In a 1998 Rediff interview, Nana confirmed that he would back his son in whatever path he chose.

Also read: Viral video: Tanushree Dutta insults late Nana Patekar, titles his demise 'Evil dead', netizens brutally troll 'pathetic' actress: 'Have some shame'

When Nana decided to make a film for Malhar, but...

In 2009, when Malhar expressed his wish to become an actor to his father, Sr Patekar decided to direct a film, launching him, with Prakash Jha as the producer. However, that project eventually got shelved after Patekar and Jha had a disagreement. The planned launch failed even before production could begin. In 2012, Malhar got a second chance as an actor as Ram Gopal Varma reportedly offered Malhar a role in a planned sequel to Ab Tak Chhappan. However, Patekar turned that offer down too, and two years later, Malhar became a producer on the project. In an old interview, Nana said that Malhar always wanted to become a director and producer, and Ab Tak Chhappan 2 started Malhar's journey in films. As per the reports, Malhar went to assist Varma on The Attacks of 26/11. On IMDb, Malhar has been credited as second unit or assistant director on the 2013 release.

When Nana refused to launch Malhar

In 2015, Patekar revealed to Rediff that Malhar had trained in cinematography and direction in New York and had no real interest in acting. He also explained his refusal, saying launching Malhar would be imposing him on audiences. Nana said that if Malhar wanted to act, he would have to make it on his own merit, without his father's name clearing the path.

What does Malhar Patekar do for a living?

Malhar's public appearances have been very limited. His last media appearance was accompanying his dad at The Vaccine War trailer launch. The 2022 report from Mid-Day mentioned him discussing his father's disaster relief work, with Nana designing special vehicles for NDRF response teams, and requirements gathered directly from NDRF personnel.

As per the recent reports, it is claimed that Malhar runs Nana Patekar Productions. A LinkedIn profile under his name lists the same company, though no major portals has independently confirmed his current role.