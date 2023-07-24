Meet Maine Pyar Kiya's Seema aka Pervien Dastur, actress turned air hostess who got replaced in Salman, Aamir's films

You do remember the vamp in Prem, aka Salman Khan and Suman, aka Bhagyashree's love story, don't you? Pervien Dastur is making her comeback on the screen after three decades, and she has a lot of stories to share.

One of the biggest hits of the 80s and the top-grosser of 1989, Maine Pyar Kiya broke and set several box office records. Sooraj Barjatya's debut directorial carved careers for actors, including Salman Khan, Bhagyashree, Monish Behl, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, and Dilip Joshi. However, Pervien Dastur, who played the role of the vamp Seema, went disappeared from the big screen after the film. What prompted her to step back after starring in one of the all-time blockbusters? Let's find out.

Pervien Dastur's life before Maine Pyar Kiya

Born in Mumbai, Pervien's family had no connection with the film industry. During her college days, she started modelling, and then he was spotted by a director who asked to audition for a play. Pervien cracked the audition, and that's how her journey as an actor started. Before joining films, Pervien was starring in multiple English plays with stars like Naseeruddin Shah, and Pearl Padamsee. During this time, Sooraj was looking out for new faces, for his film. Sooraj noticed Pervien in a comedy play. Sooraj got impressed with Pervien, so he called his father, Tarachand Barjatiya, and they offered her the film, and she accepted. For the film, Pervien got Rs 25,000, whereas Bhagyashree got Rs 1.5 lakhs.

Why Pervien Dastur disappeared after Maine Pyar Kiya?

After the film was released, Pervien realised that her character was accepted widely among the masses. Dastur was bestowed many offers. However, Pervien didn't accept them, as she felt that the characters she has been approached with, had little-to-no dept, or importance to the narrative. While speaking to Bollywood Thikana, Pervien said, "Jo offers mile there was no fun in that." Jokingly the actress said, "Maybe I was spoiled by Rajshri.

Pervien Dastur started working as an air hostess

In the same interview, Pervien said that she was unhappy with the offers she was getting, thus, Pervien shifted her career from films and became an air hostess in Air India. Pervien was happy by putting her filmy career on the back burner. Pervien is also a professional hair stylist and her Instagram feed is full of happy clients with beautiful hairdos done by the actress.

Pervien Dastur replaced in Salman Khan, Aamir Khan movies?

After Maine Pyar Kiya, Salman and Pervien were supposed to come together for Suryavanshi (1992). She signed the film and was waiting for her call. A month later, she got to know through Screen Magazine about her replacement with Amrita Singh. Similarly, Pervien was signed to work with Aamir Khan in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. But she got an appointment call from the airline. Pervien choose to work as an air hostess, and that role went to Navneet Nishan. Pervien was also offered the series Zabaan Sambhaal Ke, but it went to Tanaaz Currim Irani.

Pervien Dastur's family

Pervien dated model Shahrukh Irani for years, and they got married in 1992. The couple is blessed with two daughters. The older daughter (26) is in Ireland. Her younger daughter (22) will join her sister for further studies soon.

Pervien Dastur making comeback on screen after 34 years

Pervien will return to the screen with the digital show, murder mystery Margao File, and she will be accompanied by an ensemble cast including Zeenat Aman, her younger daughter, Shahrukh Irani, Pallavi Joshi, and Kitu Gidwani. The show is expected to release in August this year.