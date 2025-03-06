Ariana, 17, captivated everyone with her charming looks and striking resemblance to her mother, Mahima Chaudhry.

Mahima Chaudhry and her daughter Ariana made a rare and charming public appearance together at the screening of Nadaaniyan. In the film, Mahima plays a pivotal role, while the movie also marks the Bollywood debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, alongside Khushi Kapoor.

Directed by Shauna Gautam, the movie has already sparked significant interest ahead of its release. Ariana, 17, captivated everyone with her charming looks and striking resemblance to her mother, Mahima Chaudhry. The event also became more special with the presence of Mahima's sister, Akansha Chaudhry, and her son Ryan, making it a memorable red-carpet moment with this rare family appearance.

Mahima Chaudhry has been a devoted single mother to her daughter Ariana since her divorce from businessman Bobby Mukherji in 2013. The actress has skillfully balanced raising her daughter with her personal and professional life, showing immense grace and dedication.

Mahima Chaudhry got married to businessman Bobby Mukherji in a private ceremony on March 19, 2006. Bobby was a divorcee and looking for a fresh start. The couple had their daughter, Ariana, in 2007.

However, their marriage went through tough times, and they separated and divorced in 2013 because they couldn't resolve their differences.