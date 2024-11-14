This actress, who used to sweep floors, later became star and rejected films with Shah Rukh Khan.

Giving back-to-back hits is an achievement every actor looks forward to. This actress, who was once rejected by the people in the industry, later became a superstar by giving 8 hits in a year.

The actress we are talking about once gave tough competition to Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor. She gave several hits to superstars like Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Salman Khan. She is 90s' diva Raveena Tandon.

Raveena Tandon made her grand Bollywood debut with the movie Patthar Ke Phool which became a huge hit at the box office. However, before she started her career in acting, she had to face a lot of struggles. She revealed in an interview that she used to clean vomit from floors.

While speaking to The Times of India, she started with sweeping floors and wiping vomit, the actress mentioned, “That is true. I started by cleaning the studio floors to wiping off vomit from the stalls floors and studio floors and stuff, and I assisted Prahlad Kakkar, I think straight out of 10th Standard. Even at that time, they used to say what are you doing behind the screen? You have to be in front of the screen; that is what’s meant for you, and I would be like, ‘No, no, me, an actress? Never.’ So I am actually in this industry by default, never grew up thinking that I would be an actor."

She also revealed getting rejected from films, however, in 1994, she ruled the box office giving a tough fight to her contemporaries Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor. She starred in 10 feature films as lead heroine and out of them, 8 proved to be a major success at the box office. Out of the eight, four of the films were amongst the highest grossing productions of the year, namely-Mohra, Dilwale, Aatish, and Laadla. This made her a star in Bollywood.

She later rejected films with Shah Rukh Khan including Darr which became a huge blockbuster. However, she even starred opposite him in two films which failed to make a mark at the box office. the actress, in 2006, took a break from acting only to make her comeback with OTT. Her series, Arnayak became a hit and now she continues to be a part of several series and films. Her daughter, Rasha Thadani is also set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Ajay Devgn's nephew Aman Devgn in the upcoming movie Azaad.

