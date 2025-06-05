Talking about Madhuri Dixit's two older sisters, who are as beautiful as the Bollywood actress, Rupa Dixit, and Bharathi Dixit, like their younger sister, are also trained Kathak dancers, well-settled in their individual lives.

Madhuri Dixit, one of the most celebrated actresses in the Hindi film industry, has worked in more than 70 films in 41 years of her career. After making her acting debut in 1984 with a leading role in Abodh, Madhuri Dixit finally got her breakthrough with Tezaab (1988). Ever since then, Madhuri Dixit has ruled the roost by appearing in some of the top-grossing films of all time. Born in May 1967 to Shankar and Snehlata Dixit, Madhuri Dixit is the youngest daughter among the couple's four children. She has two elder sisters and an elder brother who are all successful in their own fields of work, but like to stay away from the limelight. Madhuri Dixit has two elder sisters, Rupa Dixit and Bharathi Dixit, and an elder brother, Ajit Dixit. The siblings do share a close bond, which is visible through Madhuri Dixit's special social media posts.

Talking about Madhuri Dixit's two older sisters, who are as beautiful as the Bollywood actress, Rupa Dixit, and Bharathi Dixit, like their younger sister, are also trained Kathak dancers, well-settled in their individual lives.

Both of Madhuri Dixit's sisters, Rupa Dixit and Bharathi Dixit, started learning dance when they were only 3 years old. Unlike Madhuri Dixit, they did not have any interest in pursuing a career in Bollywood.

For the unversed, Rupa Dixit is a software architect, while Madhuri Dixit's other sister Bharathi Dixit is reportedly a computer engineer by profession. Madhuri Dixit's father also wanted her to be an accomplished doctor, however, when Madhuri Dixit expressed her desire to become an actress, her family gladly supported her.

Although Madhuri Dixit could not become a doctor but she did marry one. In October 1999, Madhuri Dixit tied the knot with Dr Shriram Madhav Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles. The couple is parents to two sons, Arin Nene and Ryan Nene.

