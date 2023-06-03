Meet Madhu Mantena, Ghajini producer, co-founder of Phantom Studios, who is going to tie the knot with Ira Trivedi

Meet Madhu Mantena, Ghajini producer, who is going to tie the knot with girlfriend Ira Trivedi

Celebrity designer Masaba Gupta’s ex-husband, producer Madhu Mantena is reportedly going to tie the knot for the third time with Indian author, and yoga instructor Ira Trivedi. According to reports, The couple is said to tie the knot on June 11.

Who is Madhu Mantena?

Madhu Mantena is an Indian film producer and entrepreneur who is also the co-founder of Phantom Films, the production house which produced films like Queen, Ugly, and more.

Born on May 8, 1975, in Hyderabad, the 48 years old producer completed his education at a local school in Hyderabad and is said to be the cousin of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.

Madhu Mantena Career

Madhu Mantena started his career as a teenager by making his own music label which he later sold to Supreme Recording Company.

In 2008, he co-produced the blockbuster movie Ghajini starring Aamir Khan and Asin which was the highest-grossing Indian film of that year. He also produced films like Rakht Charitra and Rann and Bengali drama Autograph.

In 2011, Madhu Mantena co-founded Phantom Films along with Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Vikas Bahl. The company produced many films like Queen, Bombay Velvet, Super 30, Ugly, and Ram Raghavan 2.0. Later, in 2022, Mantena and Sheetal Talwar bought the rights to the Phantom brand and revived the company as Phantom Studios.

Not only this, he also co-founded KWAN which is a celebrity management company Anirban Das Blah. His company currently manages a repertoire of Indian as well as international talent.

Madhu Mantena's Relationship and Marriage

Madhu Mantena was in a relationship with actress Nandana Sen, however, they both parted ways after a long relationship of 9 years. Later, he fell in love with Masaba Gupta and married her in 2015. The couple, however, divorced in 2019. Now, The producer is all set to marry his girlfriend Ira Trivedi who is 10 years younger than him and is a yoga instructor and author.

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's love story

In a conversation with Etimes, The couple told that they met through a common connection in Delhi, post which, Ira called Mantena to a couple of her book launches. The producer had proposed to her for marriage 10 years ago but she turned him down due to Background differences and cultural differences. Now, According to Pinkvilla, the duo is all ready to tie the knot on June 11.