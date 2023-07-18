Meet the ‘Lady Mukesh Ambani’ of Bollywood, real-estate mogul, fashion designer, she is married to...

Mana Shetty, who is married to Bollywood starSuniel Shetty, has also started a real estate project called S2, which has 21 fully furnished villas.

Suniel Shetty is one of the most popular actors of Bollywood and the actor is a successful businessman too but not many that his wife Mana Shetty is fondly called ‘Lady Mukesh Ambani’ of Hindi film industry. Mana Shetty is a successful businesswoman, real estate mogul and a social activist. Mana Shetty’s father Iftikhar M Kadri was an architect, while her mother, Vipula Kadri, was a social activist. Mana Shetty’s brother Rahul Kadri is also an architect, while her sister Isha Mehra is also a social activist. Mana Shetty launched her professional career at the age of 15 when she started a fashion brand with her sister Isha.

Besides her fashion brand, Mana Shetty is also the proud owner of a luxury decor and gift items lifestyle store called R-House. Mana Shetty and Suniel Shetty also started a real estate project called S2, which has 21 fully furnished villas. Mana Shetty is a social activist too and is closely associated with Save The Children.

The love story of Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty is very interesting and Suneil Shetty has always maintained that it was love at first sight when he saw Mana for the first time. Since Suneil Shetty and Mana are from different religion, their relationship was not acceptable to Suneil’s parents. But the couple did not give up and got married after dating each other for nine years.

Mana Shetty and Suniel Shetty got married on December 25, 1991 and the couple is blessed with two children, daughter Athiya Shetty and son Ahan Shetty. Suniel and Mana Shetty’s daughter Athiya is married to Indian cricketer KL Rahul.