Headlines

Meet the ‘Lady Mukesh Ambani’ of Bollywood, real-estate mogul, fashion designer, she is married to...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sonia Gandhi or Nitish Kumar, who will lead Opposition camp? Sources say…

Meet Rohit Sharma's brother-in-law, man behind multi-crore brand deals of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul; his link to Bollywood

Kiara Advani says she has become more ambitious post-marriage with Sidharth Malhotra, 'You are capable of much more'

Mukesh Ambani may add Rs 164 crore to his Rs 1641 crore investment in Blinkit, Zepto rival

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kiara Advani says she has become more ambitious post-marriage with Sidharth Malhotra, 'You are capable of much more'

Assam Flood: One lakh affected, villages submerged, rivers flooded, situation remains grim

Mukesh Ambani may add Rs 164 crore to his Rs 1641 crore investment in Blinkit, Zepto rival

8 healthy foods for safe weight gain

7 highest-rated films of Bhumi Pednekar

7 must watch haunted shows on Netflix

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

PM Modi To Embark On 3-Nation Tour Today, Virat Kohli mauls SRH with sixth IPL hundred & more | DNA News Wrap, May 19

DNA: Zee News ground report from the Odisha train crash site

Salman Khan's security pushes away Vicky Kaushal, Krystal Jung makes Cannes debut & more | DNA Entertainment Warp, May 26

Meet actress who faced discrimination at home, was banned from standing on terrace, picking up phone

India's highest-paid 'item girl' charges Rs 5 crore per song, and it's not Malaika, Nora, Kareena, Katrina, or Tamannaah

This actor charged Rs 35 crore for 8-minute cameo, and it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Vijay

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet the ‘Lady Mukesh Ambani’ of Bollywood, real-estate mogul, fashion designer, she is married to...

Mana Shetty, who is married to Bollywood starSuniel Shetty, has also started a real estate project called S2, which has 21 fully furnished villas.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Suniel Shetty is one of the most popular actors of Bollywood and the actor is a successful businessman too but not many that his wife Mana Shetty is fondly called ‘Lady Mukesh Ambani’ of Hindi film industry. Mana Shetty is a successful businesswoman, real estate mogul and a social activist. Mana Shetty’s father Iftikhar M Kadri was an architect, while her mother, Vipula Kadri, was a social activist. Mana Shetty’s brother Rahul Kadri is also an architect, while her sister Isha Mehra is also a social activist. Mana Shetty launched her professional career at the age of 15 when she started a fashion brand with her sister Isha.

Besides her fashion brand, Mana Shetty is also the proud owner of a luxury decor and gift items lifestyle store called R-House. Mana Shetty and Suniel Shetty also started a real estate project called S2, which has 21 fully furnished villas. Mana Shetty is a social activist too and is closely associated with Save The Children.

The love story of Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty is very interesting and Suneil Shetty has always maintained that it was love at first sight when he saw Mana for the first time. Since Suneil Shetty and Mana are from different religion, their relationship was not acceptable to Suneil’s parents. But the couple did not give up and got married after dating each other for nine years.

Mana Shetty and Suniel Shetty got married on December 25, 1991 and the couple is blessed with two children, daughter Athiya Shetty and son Ahan Shetty. Suniel and Mana Shetty’s daughter Athiya is married to Indian cricketer KL Rahul.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Discovering Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s perfect date night: PJ’s, movies at home and ‘ordering in’

National Ice Cream Day 2023: 5 bizarre ice cream flavours that may shock you

India's highest-paid 'item girl' charges Rs 5 crore per song, and it's not Malaika, Nora, Kareena, Katrina, or Tamannaah

Indian football team set to miss Asian Games for second successive edition, Here's why

Sudha Murty on Narayana Murthy, other entrepreneurs says, 'Difficult to deal with a more successful man, they are not..'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE