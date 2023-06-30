Meet ‘lady Ambani’ of Bollywood, real-estate mogul and businesswoman, know her connect with Suniel Shetty

Meet 'lady Ambani' of Bollywood, know her connect with Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty is a popular Bollywood actor who has made his name in the entertainment industry with his exemplary performances. The actor has a filmy love story and is married to the Lady Ambani of Bollywood.

Who is Lady Ambani of Bollywood?

Suniel Shetty’s wife Mana Shetty is known as the Lady Ambani of Bollywood. She is a successful businesswoman, real estate mogul and also a social activist.

Mana Shetty’s family

Mana Shetty is the daughter of Iftikhar M Kadri, who was a Gujarati Muslim and an architect by profession. Her mother, Vipula Kadri, was a Hindu and a social activist by profession. She has two siblings a sister named Isha Mehra who is also a social activist and a brother Rahul Kadri who is an architect.

Mana Shetty work

She started her journey as a fashion designer and started to design private collections under the brand Mana & Isha, along with her sister Isha, at 15,

Mana Shetty owns a luxury decor and gift items lifestyle store named R-House in Mumbai and she also has a real estate project S2 which she began with her husband Suniel Shetty. Under this project, 21 luxury villas were sized around 6500 sq ft each. These villas have modern and ultra-luxurious furniture.

Well not only this, She is also a social activist who is associated with an NGO names Save The Children. She often conducts fundraiser events, and exhibitions for this NGO, and the sales of these are used for enhancing the lives of underprivileged women and children.

Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty love life

Suniel Shetty once revealed that he fell in love with Mana Shetty at first sight, however, their parents opposed their relationship. The couple dated for 9 years before getting married. The actor revealed in an interview, “I fell in love with her the minute I saw her. But I used to be called the gunda because I used to have a bike, long hair, and that physique and women around me all the time, friends, but you know how it is… and what the impression is when it goes out.”

He also revealed the struggle they went throughout to meet each other and said, “I used to meet Mana at four o’clock in the morning on Christmas and New Year but she didn’t once complain. The minute we met, you know, everything about her seemed so caring and so loving. One year, two years, three years, four years, and nine years and my parents kept saying no. Her parents loved me from day one, we got along. Her mom and I were a riot together.”

The actor added how he convinced his parents to get married to Mana Shetty and said, “I told my parents if I marry that will only be this girl or there’s nobody else I don’t want to destroy two lives you know it’s unfair of you pushing me into another relationship because it won’t work. I want the woman who comes into my house and my life to be the daughter, not the daughter-in-law, of the house and I think that worked.”

Mana Shetty and Suniel Shetty tied the knot on December 25, 1991, have been happily married for 32 years now and also have two children, daughter Athiya Shetty who is also a Bollywood actress, and son Ahan Shetty.