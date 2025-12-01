Meet Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru's filmmaker partner, software engineer; Samantha Ruth Prabhu worked with them in The Family Man and...

Here's everything you need to know about Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru's creative partner. Raj Nidimoru has tied the knot with Samantha Ruth Prabhu at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Raj & DK are the brains behind The Family Man, Stree, Farzi, Guns & Gulaabs, and Go Goa Gone.

The filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna Dasarakothapalli, collectively and famously known as Raj & DK, are known for making critically and commercially acclaimed web series and films such as The Family Man, Guns & Gulaabs, Stree, Go Goa Gone, and Farzi, among others. Raj & DK are gaining limelight after the former has married popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu on December 1. While Raj Nidimoru and his first marriage with Shhyamali De have become a centre of attention, here's a look at his creative partner Krishna DK and his family.

Raj & DK's education and early films

Raj & DK were born and brought up in Tirupati and Chittoor, respectively, in Andhra Pradesh. They met during their graduation at SVU College of Engineering and became close buddies. After college, they went to the United States to pursue a career in software engineering; but their love for films brought them back. Raj & DK made their directorial debut with the lesser-known film Flavors in 2003 and it took them six years until their second film 99 hit theatres in 2009. Their breakthrough project was their 2011 crime drama Shor In The City. Since then, they have become a major force in the Hindi entertainment industry with their films and shows being loved by the audiences and critics.

Krishna DK's family

Krishna DK's wife Anuradha Sharma works as an associate producer with them in Raj & DK's production company D2R films. Talking about her, Krishna told Deccan Chronicle in a 2021 interview, "Her support has been instrumental, and our personal lives are intertwined with the profession." Krishna and Anuradha also share a daughter, whom they have kept away from limelight. Raj Nidimoru's first wife Shhyamali De also worked with them as a creative consultant before their divorce in 2022. In the same interview, Raj said, "Shhyamali, my wife, constantly advises me about casting. She comes from a non-filmy background, so she keeps us grounded always."

Raj & DK's collaboration with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her streaming debut in Raj & DK's The Family Man Season 2, which premiered on Prime Video in June 2021. She played the role of the antagonist Rajalakshmi Sekharan aka Raji in the Manoj Bajpayee-led spy thriller series. She reunited with the filmmaker duo in Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian spin-off of the American series Citadel featuring Priyanka Chopra. She and Varun Dhawan played the titular characters - Hanimandakini 'Honey' Raj and Raahi 'Bunny' Gambhir - in the 2024 Prime Video show.

