Meet KKBKKJ, KGF music director Ravi Basrur, who stayed in public toilet, was ready to sell his kidney

RAvi Basrur

Some people get success smoothly, and then there are people like Ravi Basrur who know the true meaning of success, as they earned it after passing through a nearly impossible journey. It's a surprising fact that one of the most wanted music directors of today was once living in a public toilet. A guy who takes crores to give music in films couldn't pay Rs 10 for food.

Ravi Basrur's history

As per the interview given to Metro Saga, Ravi Basrur comes from a poor family background and he was among four brothers, born into a family of sculptors in a village filled with music and bhajans. Ravi Basrur's real name was Kiran. To survive and meet ends, Ravi did odd jobs and laboured as a sculptor, construction worker, goldsmith, silversmith, tailor, and also as a house painter. When it comes to educational qualifications of Ravi. He told the portal, "I failed Class 8, skipped Class 9, and wrote Class 10 exams anyway. I was never concerned about checking if I passed or not."

The extreme survival phase of Ravi

Ravi Basrur has been a programmer, singer and music director. He started working at 14. During the day, he would carve Lord Jesus' statute, and at the night, he would visit pubs and restaurants to play instruments.

Mumbai police seized Ravi Basrur

In the Metro Saga, Ravi revealed that for a year he would play music in pubs and restaurants before he got a major contact who would let him play in a popular pub. He quit his job, carried all his instruments, and got there on Monday as discussed, only to learn that there had been a police raid and the pub had been shut. Basrur said, “I was shattered. There was no job, no accommodation, and I couldn’t even go back to my previous job. I managed to reach the railway station in Thane and learned that there had been a bomb blast that day. The police pulled me up because I looked so ragged. They broke my guitar and tabla to check if there was a bomb but left my keyboard." Finally, Ravi took a train, sat in the toilet, and cried from Bombay to Mangalore.

Financial problems

Ravi failed to find a stable job, and the immense pressure to run his family made him considered to sell his kidney. In his interview with Metro Saga, Basrur revealed that he called a Mangalore hospital and was ready to sell his kidney. However, before OT, Ravi got scared and escaped. Ravi continue doing odd jobs, and stayed in a public toilet for a month, paying Rs 3 per day to the guard. In the same interview, he even revealed that he couldn't find food and shelter and would depend on meals from temples, as he was unable to spend Rs 10 for food.

Ravi's big break

With the help of his friend, Ravi got a keyboard, and he landed a Rs 15,000 job at a radio station. His first movie break came with Arjun Janya and he worked on 64 movies, before his breakthrough, Ugramm. The Prashanth Neel-directed was his first as a music director. Ravi again collaborated with Neel for the K.G.F series, and it made him a successful music director. His recent work includes Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.