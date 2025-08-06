Meet Kishore Kumar's lesser-known granddaughter, who chose not to follow family's legacy, works as..., she is Shah Rukh Khan's...

Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar is also a popular playback singer, but one of his daughters, the legendary singer's granddaughter, decided not to follow the family's legacy and chose astrology as a profession.

Kishore Kumar, the legendary playback singer, needs no introduction. His voice and his songs are still evergreen classics that are still relevant. In a career spanning nearly four decades, he sang an estimated 2,500 to 3,000 songs across multiple languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, and others. After Kishore Kumar's demise on 13 October 1987, his son, Amit Kumar, took over the legacy. Though Amit gained popularity as a singer, actor, and performer, he couldn't live up to the brand Kishore Kumar, and failed in the comparison. Amit Kumar has two daughters from Reema Ganguly- Muktika Kumar (also referred to as Muktika Ganguly) and Vrienda Kumar Ganguly. Today, we will talk about Vrienda Ganguly, who chose not to follow her family legacy and carved her own path.

Meet Vrienda Ganguly: Tarot card reader and astrologer

Unlike Muktika, who is also an aspiring singer, Vrienda is a tarot card reader. Born in January 2000, Vrienda is currently in her top form. She runs her YouTube channel and is active on Instagram. Vrienda's Instagram bio reads, "I help you align with your Life Purpose, Love Life, Financial Future, etc, with my Tarot Readings!" She has 6657 followers on Instagram and 2900 subscribers on YouTube. On Insta, Vrienda shares posts related to her predictions, tarot card readings, and decoding the secret signs of the universe.

Vrienda Ganguly's connection with Shah Rukh Khan

Reportedly, Vrienda was inclined towards acting and aspired to become an actress. To sharpen her acting skills, she joined John Berry Acting School, which had Shah Rukh Khan as one of their proud alumnus. Reports have it that in 2017, she rejected the idea of becoming an actress and started exploring astrology.

As of today, Vrienda is a popular astrologer, a self-made woman, ignoring a golden legacy, and following her gut with hard work, diligence and perseverance.