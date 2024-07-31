Meet Kiara Advani's sister Ishita Advani, as stunning as Bollywood actresses, she works as..

From her mother's side, Ishita Advani, Kiara Advani, and Mishaal Advani are also related to many celebrities. Actors Ashok Kumar and Saeed Jaffrey are her step-great-grandfather and great-uncle, respectively.

Kiara Advani is one of the top Bollywood actors. She is married to actor Sidharth Malhotra. The husband-wife duo enjoys a great fan following and is quite popular among the masses. However, very little is known about Kiara Advani's sister Ishita Advani, who is also Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law.

Born on November 20, 1989, Ishita Advani is three years older than Kiara Advani. Despite being a superstar's sister, Ishita Advani likes to live her life away from the limelight. Let us tell you that Ishita Advani completed her education at Mumbai’s Government Law College and is a lawyer by profession.

Ishita Advani often shares photos on her Instagram account with her siblings Kiara Advani, Ishan Advani, and Mishaal Advani. However, she is not as active on Instagram and likes to lead a private life. Ishita Advani got married to her long-time partner Karma Vivaan on March 5, 2022. He is also a lawyer.

Ishita Advani got engaged in December 2019. She shared a photo of the dreamy proposal on Instagram. She wrote, "Cross the sea I am sailing, stormy waters to be near you, to be free 22.12.2019 My Karma, my forever."

Kiara Advani and Ishita Advani's youngest brother Mishaal Advani, on the other hand, is an independent artist, songwriter, and producer from Bombay.

Ishita Advani is the cousin sister of Kiara Advani. She is the daughter of Kiara Advani's uncle Harish Advani and Sumita Advani. Her real brother's name is Ishan Advani. Kiara Advani and Ishita Advani's cousin and wife of Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra also makes her a distant relative of the Kapoor family.

READ | This Dilip Kumar film, released 66 years ago was superhit, made many records which were broken years later with SRK's..