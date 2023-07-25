Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is currently serving in Indian Army as a...

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has often shared photos of Khushboo on her Instagram page clicked during her Army training days.

Bollywood star Disha Patani has succeeded in carving a space for herself in Indian film industry due to her super fit body, superb dancing skills and glamorous looks. Disha Patani has an elder sister named Khushboo Patani, who is currently serving in the Indian Army as a lieutenant. Khushboo Patani keeps on sharing her photos and videos on her verified Instagram page. Just like Disha Patani, her sister Khushboo is also a fitness enthusiast. Disha Patani and Khushboo Patani share a very strong sibling bond and their beautiful photos together are a proof of their bond. Disha has often shared photos of Khushboo on her Instagram page clicked during her Army training days. Khushboo had donned cropped hairdo during her army training and always had a fit body making her stronger than ever.

Disha Patani had shared a few photos of Khushboo Patani from her army training days and wrote how she is proud of her 'Wonder Woman'. Khushboo Patani and Disha Patani have a younger brother named Suryansh Patani.

Khushboo Patani, 31, was born on November 23, 1991 in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Khushboo Patani completed his Class 12 from BBL Public School in Bareilly. She has also obtained a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from DIT School of Engineering and after this, she started serving as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army.

On the other hand, Disha Patani has studied till Class 12 from her hometown i.e. Bareilly. After this he took admission in B.Tech at Amity University, Noida. Disha Patani left B.Tech in second year after she started getting modeling offers and finally entered Bollywood.