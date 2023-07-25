Headlines

Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is currently serving in Indian Army as a...

Elon Musk’s plan for Rs 20 lakh EV for India inches closer, Tesla executive likely to hold talks

Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is currently serving in Indian Army as a...

Watch: Rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday pose for selfie with fan at Barbie movie date

Youngsters are being misled…: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia on criticism over accepting Asian Games trials exemption

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

Elon Musk’s plan for Rs 20 lakh EV for India inches closer, Tesla executive likely to hold talks

Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is currently serving in Indian Army as a...

10 Top largest forests in the world

9 superfoods women must include in daily diet

7 highest-grossing Bollywood films of Alia Bhatt

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

Watch: Rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday pose for selfie with fan at Barbie movie date

Kangana Ranaut denies kissing Vir Das ‘too hard’ in Revolver Rani, says ‘Hrithik Roshan ke baad maine...'

Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is currently serving in Indian Army as a...

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has often shared photos of Khushboo on her Instagram page clicked during her Army training days.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

Bollywood star Disha Patani has succeeded in carving a space for herself in Indian film industry due to her super fit body, superb dancing skills and glamorous looks. Disha Patani has an elder sister named Khushboo Patani, who is currently serving in the Indian Army as a lieutenant. Khushboo Patani keeps on sharing her photos and videos on her verified Instagram page. Just like Disha Patani, her sister Khushboo is also a fitness enthusiast. Disha Patani and Khushboo Patani share a very strong sibling bond and their beautiful photos together are a proof of their bond. Disha has often shared photos of Khushboo on her Instagram page clicked during her Army training days. Khushboo had donned cropped hairdo during her army training and always had a fit body making her stronger than ever.

Disha Patani had shared a few photos of Khushboo Patani from her army training days and wrote how she is proud of her 'Wonder Woman'. Khushboo Patani and Disha Patani have a younger brother named Suryansh Patani.

Khushboo Patani, 31, was born on November 23, 1991 in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Khushboo Patani completed his Class 12 from BBL Public School in Bareilly. She has also obtained a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from DIT School of Engineering and after this, she started serving as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army.

On the other hand, Disha Patani has studied till Class 12 from her hometown i.e. Bareilly. After this he took admission in B.Tech at Amity University, Noida. Disha Patani left B.Tech in second year after she started getting modeling offers and finally entered Bollywood.

 

 

