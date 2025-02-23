Khusboo Patani, the elder sister of Disha Patani has no connection with films, but still, she enjoys a strong presence on social media, just like movie stars.

Disha Patani is popular not only for her jaw-dropping looks but also for her ripped physique. Beauty and fitness run in the genes of the Patanis, and Khushboo Patani is a beautiful example of it. Today, we will discuss Disha's non-filmy sister, who enjoys as much attention as the Malang actress does.

Who is Khusboo Patani?

Khushboo Patani is the elder sister of Disha Patani. Khushboo was born on November 23, 1991, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, to Jagdish Singh Patani and Padma Patani. She has two siblings, a sister Disha, and a brother Suryansh Patani.

Khushboo Patani's educational background

Khushboo Patani completed her schooling at BBL Public School, Bareilly. After this, she went to the DIT School of Engineering to pursue an Electronics and Communication Engineering degree. After completing Engineering, she cracked government exams and joined the Indian Army.

Khushboo Patani dedicated her youth to the country

Khushboo Patani served as a lieutenant in the Indian Army. Khushboo is a patriot, and she has mentioned on her social media, "Yeh jaan desh ke naam." Khushboo retired from the Army with the rank of Major

After Indian Army Khusboo Patani is now earning lakhs by...

Former lieutenant Khushboo is now a fitness coach and Entrepreneur. She's also a counsellor and a Tarot card reader. Her Instagram is full of fitness and motivational videos. Khushboo is as pretty as Disha, and she has shared several drool-worthy, hot photos on her Gram.

Khushboo Patani's strong Insta presence

With 686 posts, Khsuhboo Patani has over 800K followers on Instagram, and she's following 728 people. Among her followers are Disha's ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff, his father, Jackie Shroff, and sister Krishna Shroff.