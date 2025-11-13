Meet Khatija Rahman, AR Rahman's daughter, will lead all-women band Rooh-e-Noor, made singing debut in this Rajinikanth film

Apart from Khatija Rahman, Rooh-e-Noor features five other vocalists - Pooja Tiwari, Sana Aziz, Shaoni, Amina Rafiq, and Shifa Ruby. The band is set to make its debut performance at the Tanweer Festival in Sharjah on November 21.

Indian legendary music composer A. R. Rahman recently announced the launch of an all-women band titled Rooh-e-Noor, that translates to 'Soul of Light.' Led by his daughter Khatija Rahman, the band has been formed under Rahman's own music label, KM Musiq, with Kannika Urs serving as the project head.

Apart from Khatija, Rooh-e-Noor features five other vocalists - Pooja Tiwari, Sana Aziz, Shaoni, Amina Rafiq, and Shifa Ruby. The band is set to make its debut performance at the Tanweer Festival in Sharjah on November 21. Talking about the group, Rahman said in a statement, "Rooh-e-Noor isn’t just a band, it’s a light that connects hearts. Each of these women carries the confidence of modern artistry. Their collective voice is pure, powerful, rooted, and futuristic."

Who is Khatija Rahman?

Khatija Rahman is a singer, composer, and music producer who began her musical career at 14 with the song Puthiya Manidha from the Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai-starrer sci-fi action film Enthiran in 2010. She then took a seven-year break to focus on her studies. In 2019, she collaborated with the iconic Irish rock band U2 on the single Ahimsa, and released her debut singe Farishton in 2020. Khatija has also sang tracks in Mimi, Iravin Nizhal, Mili, Ponniyin Selvan: II, and Maidaan among others.

In 2023, Khatija Rahman released her debut album Kuhu Kuhu, a collection of soulful renditions paying tribute to the legendary music icon Lata Mangeshkar. The all-acoustic album featured Firdaus Orchestra, a renowned all-female ensemble based in the United Arab Emirates. She made her debut as a composer with the Tamil film Minmini in 2024, marking a significant milestone in her journey. Deeply influenced by Sufi philosophy, Khatija's music reflects themes of peace, unity, and faith.

