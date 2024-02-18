Twitter
Meet Katrina Kaif’s doppelganger who once worked at call center, debut with Salman Khan flopped, quit films, is now…

Meet the actress who was dubbed Katrina Kaif's doppelganger after her debut with Salman Khan.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 03:22 PM IST

Many Bollywood actresses like Bhagyashree, Daisy Shah and Sonkashi Sinha amomg others made their debut alongside superstar Salman Khan. However, Some of them left the industries, while others became stars. One such actress who is now away from the glamour and limelight was called Katrina Kaif's doppelganger. 

The actress we are talking about made her debut with Salman Khan flopped at the box office, however, she continued to star in movies and gave a number of hits. However, later, she quit the industry. She is none other than Zareen Khan. 

Zareen Khan was born on May 14, 1987 in Mumbai, India, into a Pathan family. The actress completed her studies from Rizvi College of Science, Mumbai and started working at a call center. She then also worked at a corporate front desk located at the Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre (BCEC). 

The actress stepped into the world of glamour alongside Salman Khan in the film Veer. It was Salman who suggested her name for the film citing that "She looks the character – the sweet princess she is playing in Veer." The film recieved mixed reviews from the audience and the critics and failed to perform well at the box office. In 2011, Khan did the item number "Character Dheela" with Salman Khan in Anees Bazmee's Ready, which was one of the highest-grossing films of that year. 

Zareen Khan's next Bollywood film was Housefull 2 alongside Akshay Kumar, Asin, John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez and Riteish Deshmukh. The was a commercial success and after this, the actress made her Tamil debut in Vetrimaaran's Naan Rajavaga Pogiren, in which she did an item number in the song Malgove alongside Nakul Jaidev. She also worked in Punjabi film alongside Gippy Grewal in Jatt James Bond which was an average grosser. Her last hit film was in 2015, Hate Story 2. 

Her last film, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, released in 2021 after which she hasn't appeared in a single film or web series. The actress is quite active on social media and often shares her sizzling pics on Insragram with her fans. After her debut film, audience as well as the critics dubbed her as Katrina’s look-alike. To this, Zareen mentioned that although she was happy at the beginning of her career for being Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, it backfired on her acting career.

