Meet Kasturi Wagh, Sharvari's architect sister who got married to Vineet Hingorani, Munjya actress' sister is co-founder of architecture firm, has desgined Mumbai's...

BOLLYWOOD

Munjya actress Sharvari's elder sister, Kasturi Wagh, married her best friend and business partner, Vineet Hingorani, in a private wedding ceremony. Read on to know more about Kasturi Wagh.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 26, 2025, 11:25 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Actress Sharvari Wagh, popularly known for Mujya, is elated as her elder sister Kasturi Wagh got married to her best friend, who also happens to be her business partner, Vineet Hingorani, in an intimate wedding ceremony. Kasturi and Vineet took the wedding vows away from the busy life of Mumbai, and tied the knot at The House by the Lake, a serene lakeside bungalow near Lonavala. Interestingly, this bungalow was designed by them. Let's learn more about Kasturi, her career, and personal life. 

Kasturi Wagh's education and career

Kasturi Wagh is an architect and designer by profession. She earned her Master of Science in Architecture with distinction from Pratt Institute in New York and also holds a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Mumbai’s L.S. Raheja School of Architecture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When did Kasturi meet Vineet? How did love blossom between them? 

Kasturi and Vineet met when she was 18. They became friends, turned into best friends, and then lovers. They are also business partners. Vineet and Kasturi have founded the architecture firm Kaviar: collaborative. The name is derived from Ka from Kaveri, Vi from Vineet, and AR from architecture. The firm focuses on thoughtful, sustainable design rooted in context and user experience, and Kasturi’s work reflects a passion for creative, conscious architecture. Kaviar has designed a range of residential homes to commercial spaces like restaurants and cafés. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Popular projects of Kaviar: collaborative

The duo have designed several popular food joints, cafes and restaurants, including Charlee Restaurant & Bar, Affogato Café, Reader’s Room, Midori Apartment, Project Hum Café, and Kamshet House by the Lake. Kasturi and Vineet's haldi ceremony was also held at the lounge area of Ikshana Resort and Spa, Khandala, which was designed by them. 

About Sharvari's next film

On the work front, Sharvari will soon be seen in YRF Spy Universe's Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt. The movie was scheduled for a December 2025 release, but after the debacle of War 2, the production house decided to push the film to 2026. As of now, Alpha will be released in cinemas on April 2026, a month after Dhurandhar 2. 

