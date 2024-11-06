This actress, who started career with 8 back to back flops, later became India's highest-paid star beating Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

Many Bollywood actresses started their careers with flops but still managed to carve a place in the entertainment industry for themselves. This actress, who started her career with 8 continuous, became a superstar in Bollywood.

The actress we are talking about once used to charge even more than Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan and was the highest-paid star. However, she left her career at the peak and moved abroad. Sbe is Madhuri Dixit, who is currently winning hearts for her performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Madhuri Dixit enrolled at the Sathaye College in Vile Parle (Mumbai) where she studied microbiology as one of her subjects in BSc. However, six months after she had commenced her course, Dixit decided to discontinue her studies and pursue a full-time career in films. However, her start in the film industry was not too smooth.

The actress started her acting career with Rajshri Productions' drama Abodh, opposite Bengali actor, Tapas Paul, however, the film tanked at the box office. Her Bollywood debut Awara Baap also flopped at the box office. This was followed by a series of flops including Swati, Manav Hatya, Hifazat and Uttar Dakshin, Mohre, and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

However, the actress soon stepped the ladder of success with the film Tezaab alongside Anil Kapoor. It became a turning point in her career and she went on to give back-to-back hits with Vardi, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Devdas among others. Soon, Madhuri became the top actress in Bollywood competing with the likes of Meenakshi Seshadri and Sridevi. According to reports, she used to charge Rs 2.7 to 3 crore per film which was much more than Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's fees at that time.

However, when she was at the peak of her career, the actress got married to Dr. Sriram Nene and moved to the US leaving her career in films. Talking about the same, she said, "In India, you are so dependent on your maid, and servants. You can leave everything on them, but in the USA, you have to cook, clean up, buy groceries, and everything on your own. I remember when the first time I went grocery shopping in the US, my heart was thumping. But then, I felt so good. It’s a feeling of freedom here."

Madhuri made her comeback with the film Aja Nachle and went on to star in films like Dhamaal and Kalank. She is now winning hearts with her performance in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. She plays the role of Kartik Aaryan's sister in the horror-comedy which is having its dream run at the box office. The film has already crossed Rs 200 crore at the box office and is giving tough competition to Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.