Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, tragically died of a heart attack at just 53. As per media reports, Sunjay Kapur passed away in the UK while he was playing polo. Sunjay Kapur was married thrice. His first wife was a fashion designer, Nandita Mahtani, a close friend of Karan Johar. In 2003, Sunjay Kapur married Karisma Kapoor. The couple got divorced in 2016, after which Sunjay Kapur had a third marriage with actress and model Priya Sachdev. But, before their separation, Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur welcomed their daughter, Samaira Kapur, in 2005, and son Kiaan, in 2011.

While Kiaan is just 14 years old and still studying in school, Samaira Kapur is coming into her own, turning 20 this year. Samaira Kapur was a student at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. From 2019 - 2023, Samaira Kapur studied at the American School of Bombay. In 2023, when she turned 18, Samaira Kapur joined Tufts University, which is located in the Greater Boston area, with its main campus situated in Medford and Somerville, Massachusetts, US. She is set to graduate from Tufts University in 2027.

Samaira Kapur has a private account on Instagram and likes to live a life, away from the limelight, despite her mother's superstar status. Samaira Kapur's photos often go viral on social media for the beauty and grace with which she handles herself. On her 18th birthday, her photo celebrating with both Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur went viral on social media.

By the looks of it, Samaira Kapur is no less of a beauty queen than her mother, Karisma Kapoor, and her aunt, Kareena Kapoor Khan. She has not yet shown any interest in acting, but time will tell if she makes her grand debut as a Kapoor family member.

For the unversed, Karisma Kapur and Sunjay Kapur got married in 2003 at the former's family home, Krishna Raj Bungalow. After several years of marriage, the couple parted ways and filed for divorce in 201,4 which was finalised in 2016.