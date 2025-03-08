One of his most special films was Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor starrer Shakti, which was released in 2002, in which he played the role of Karisma Kapoor's father-in-law. Shah Rukh Khan also made an appearance in this film.

Many actors in the industry have gone through immense battles before making their place in the world of acting. It was only after facing the heat of struggle that their luck shone and they became successful. One such actor is Nana Patekar, who made his acting debut in Bollywood with the 1978 drama Gaman and laboured both professionally and personally to be as successful as he is today. Based on his hard work and dedication, Nana Patekar not only made his place in Bollywood but also received a lot of respect from his fans and peers. Nana Patekar has also been awarded the National Award thrice and was also given the Padma Shri award for his dedication to the field of Films and Arts in 2013.

However, all these achievements did not come overnight. Many people are unaware that there was a time when Nana Patekar used to work for just Rs 35. During his years of struggle, Nana Patekar took up a job painting movie posters in Chunabhatti, walking 8 kilometers daily for a modest monthly wage of Rs 35.

Not only was Nana Patekar's young adulthood, but his childhood was also spent in extreme poverty, thanks to a trusted acquaintance who deceitfully took over the family business.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Nana Patekar said that the circumstances of the family had a deep impact on him and he grew up at a young age. He started working at the age of just 13. Nana Patekar also shared how, while doing small jobs, he started doing theatre and from there his journey to Bollywood began.

Nana Patekar made his debut with Gaman but his breakthrough came after the release of the 1986 sleeper hit Ankush. Over the years, Nana Patekar worked in several memorable films including Parinda, Tirangaaa, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi, and Bhoot.

One of his most special films was Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor starrer Shakti, which was released in 2002, in which he played the role of Karisma Kapoor's father-in-law. Shah Rukh Khan also made an appearance in this film.

As for his personal life, Nana Patekar married Neelkanti at age 27. When he turned 28, Nana Patekar's father died of a heart attack and later he also lost his first son.

Nana Patekar likes to lead a simple life, away from the limelight but has successfully established himself financially, securing his and his family's futures. As per media reports, Nana Patekar's estimated net worth is Rs 80 crore. He also charges Rs 2-3 crore per film.