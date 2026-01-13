Meet Karan Aujla's wife Palak Aujla, know their love story amid cheating allegations against Punjabi singer, she is CEO of...

Here's everything you need to know about Karan Aujla's wife Palak Aujla amid shocking cheating allegations against the Punjabi singer. A Canada-based singer and actress has claimed that Karan had an extramarital affair with her while hiding the fact that he was already married to Palak.

Popular Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has landed in a huge controversy after a Canada-based rapper, singer, actress has made shocking allegations against him. She has claimed that the singer, known for chartbusters including Tauba Tauba, For A Reason, Boyfriend, Softly, Bachke Bachke, and White Brown Black among others, had affair with her while hiding the fact that he was already married to Palak Aujla. The artist, who goes by the name msgorimusic on Instagram and is part of the Twin Rap Duo Nyx and Nym, has stated that when their alleged relationship came into public, she was "silenced and publicly shamed", and Aujla's team spreaded false criminal allegations against her and reached out to an Indian influencer to defame her.

A screenshot of her statement, which has gone viral on social media, reads, "I work in Hollywood film and was silenced and publicly shamed after a private relationship with Karan Aujla, which I entered without knowing he was married. Aujla’s team then reached out to an Indian influencer to share false information to cover it all up. Police in Canada and the US are looking at it. False criminal allegations were then circulated about me, went viral in the West, and were quietly kept out of India. A major U.S. media outlet is now preparing to interview me, and for the first time, I’m choosing to speak on this. I believe I have the right to share my story. Since doing so, multiple celebrities in India have reached out privately, saying they’re inspired by me speaking out. I'm prepared to provide further context."

Who is Karan Aujla's wife Palak Aujla?

Amid these shocking cheating allegations, Karan Aujla's wife Pala Ahuja has also been grabbing headlines. Karan and Palak have been friends since childhood and after a nearly decade-long relationship, they exchanged rings in 2019 and tied the knot with each other in Mexico in 2023. Palak Aujla is a Canada-based makeup artist and the CEO of the Maison Palké Luxury Ladies Salon in Dubai, that she founded with her singer-husband last year.

One of the first posts on the salon's Instagram page features Palak in a stylish avatar with the caption, "Meet our CEO, Palak Aujla. Passionate about luxury and committed to excellence, Palak Aujla founded Maison Palké to provide modern women with an unforgettable salon experience. Her vision blends premium treatments, an elegant ambiance, and a focus on empowerment."

