FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Emraan Hashmi says Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer One Battle After Another 'tanked' at box office: 'That film has...'

In major crackdown on gun culture, mafia lifestyle, Haryana police take down 67 songs from social media

What are 'nudification apps’? How AI nudity tools work and why they are dangerous to society?

Iran protests: Around 2,000 people dead; over 10,000 arrested as brutal crackdown continues

Pakistan-born USA cricketer Ali Khan denied Indian visa ahead of ICC T20I World Cup 2026

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan censor row: 'You will never succeed in...'

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025 answer key released; get direct link to check here

Meet Karan Aujla's wife Palak Aujla, know their love story amid cheating allegations against Punjabi singer, she is CEO of...

Maharashtra: Zilla parishads, panchayat samitis elections to be held on Feb 5; check details

'Are you Dead'? New Chinese app becomes popular among people living alone, know why, how it works, features

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Emraan Hashmi says Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer One Battle After Another 'tanked' at box office: 'That film has...'

Emraan Hashmi says One Battle After Another 'tanked' at box office

In major crackdown on gun culture, mafia lifestyle, Haryana police take down 67 songs from social media

In major crackdown on gun culture, mafia lifestyle, Haryana police take down 67

What are 'nudification apps’? How AI nudity tools work and why they are dangerous to society?

What are 'nudification apps’? How AI nudity tools work, why they are dangerous?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh earnings revealed

The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhis

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend, Morocco football team captain, previously married to actress...

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Morocco footballer

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Meet Karan Aujla's wife Palak Aujla, know their love story amid cheating allegations against Punjabi singer, she is CEO of...

Here's everything you need to know about Karan Aujla's wife Palak Aujla amid shocking cheating allegations against the Punjabi singer. A Canada-based singer and actress has claimed that Karan had an extramarital affair with her while hiding the fact that he was already married to Palak.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 06:25 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Meet Karan Aujla's wife Palak Aujla, know their love story amid cheating allegations against Punjabi singer, she is CEO of...
Palak Aujla and Karan Aujla
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Popular Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has landed in a huge controversy after a Canada-based rapper, singer, actress has made shocking allegations against him. She has claimed that the singer, known for chartbusters including Tauba Tauba, For A Reason, Boyfriend, Softly, Bachke Bachke, and White Brown Black among others, had affair with her while hiding the fact that he was already married to Palak Aujla. The artist, who goes by the name msgorimusic on Instagram and is part of the Twin Rap Duo Nyx and Nym, has stated that when their alleged relationship came into public, she was "silenced and publicly shamed", and Aujla's team spreaded false criminal allegations against her and reached out to an Indian influencer to defame her.

A screenshot of her statement, which has gone viral on social media, reads, "I work in Hollywood film and was silenced and publicly shamed after a private relationship with Karan Aujla, which I entered without knowing he was married. Aujla’s team then reached out to an Indian influencer to share false information to cover it all up. Police in Canada and the US are looking at it. False criminal allegations were then circulated about me, went viral in the West, and were quietly kept out of India. A major U.S. media outlet is now preparing to interview me, and for the first time, I’m choosing to speak on this. I believe I have the right to share my story. Since doing so, multiple celebrities in India have reached out privately, saying they’re inspired by me speaking out. I'm prepared to provide further context."

Who is Karan Aujla's wife Palak Aujla?

Amid these shocking cheating allegations, Karan Aujla's wife Pala Ahuja has also been grabbing headlines. Karan and Palak have been friends since childhood and after a nearly decade-long relationship, they exchanged rings in 2019 and tied the knot with each other in Mexico in 2023. Palak Aujla is a Canada-based makeup artist and the CEO of the Maison Palké Luxury Ladies Salon in Dubai, that she founded with her singer-husband last year. 

One of the first posts on the salon's Instagram page features Palak in a stylish avatar with the caption, "Meet our CEO, Palak Aujla. Passionate about luxury and committed to excellence, Palak Aujla founded Maison Palké to provide modern women with an unforgettable salon experience. Her vision blends premium treatments, an elegant ambiance, and a focus on empowerment."

READ | Karan Aujla accused of cheating on wife Palak Aujla after Canadian singer makes shocking allegations: 'Was publicly shamed...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Emraan Hashmi says Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer One Battle After Another 'tanked' at box office: 'That film has...'
Emraan Hashmi says One Battle After Another 'tanked' at box office
In major crackdown on gun culture, mafia lifestyle, Haryana police take down 67 songs from social media
In major crackdown on gun culture, mafia lifestyle, Haryana police take down 67
What are 'nudification apps’? How AI nudity tools work and why they are dangerous to society?
What are 'nudification apps’? How AI nudity tools work, why they are dangerous?
Iran protests: Around 2,000 people dead; over 10,000 arrested as brutal crackdown continues
Iran protests: Around 2,000 dead; over 10,000 arrested amid US threats
Pakistan-born USA cricketer Ali Khan denied Indian visa ahead of ICC T20I World Cup 2026
Pakistan-born USA cricketer Ali Khan denied Indian visa ahead of T20I WC 2026
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh earnings revealed
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhis
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend, Morocco football team captain, previously married to actress...
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Morocco footballer
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement