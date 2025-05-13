Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor made his debut as an assistant director, working with his uncle Shashi Kapoor on Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia's 1990 film Ajooba. After finding his footing in the industry from behind the cameras, Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor moved to TV.

Whenever we think of the Kapoor family of Bollywood, Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor come to mind first. These artists strengthened the foundation of Hindi cinema. However, there is another member in Bollywood's first family who quietly carved his path, despite being surrounded by such heavyweights, and it's none other than Jatin Sial. Known as Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor, this actor left a mark not in films, but on television. For the unversed, Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor is the son of Urmila Sial, Prithviraj Kapoor’s daughter and the only sister of Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, and Shashi Kapoor.

Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor made his debut in the film industry as an assistant director, working with his uncle Shashi Kapoor on Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia's 1990 film Ajooba. After finding his footing in the industry from behind the cameras, Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor moved to television, working in shows like Tehkikaat, Vansh, Rishtey, and Saans as an actor. He finally made his acting debut in Hindi cinema with Rishi Kapoor-directed Aa Ab Laut Chalen, starring Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna.

In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor said about his first film, "Aa Ab Laut Chalein was one of the most interesting parts of my life. Again, I approached Chintuji (Rishi Kapoor) because I had become an actor. Even though he was my cousin and I was friendly with him, I took an appointment via his secretary."

Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor recalled how the late superstar asked him to accompany him to the US, not for an acting schedule but for assistance, which he gladly accepted.

Speaking about his television career, Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor said, "I got a call from Neena Gupta’s office for my role in Saans (1998-99). It was a very successful show, and I got a lot of work after it. I just kept doing a lot of TV shows and never went into films. Whichever company I worked for, they always repeated me in their other serials too or extended my roles."

As of now, Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor is concentrating on doing meatier roles that justify his talent. He recently made a comeback with several OTT projects, including Ramyug, Mismatched, and Potluck.