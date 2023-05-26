Meet Kanu Behl, Titli-fame director whose new film Agra received 5-minute-standing ovation at Cannes 2023

Kanu Behl

Kanu Behl recently made his debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The filmmaker and screenwriter is popularly known for his work in Hindi cinema, his new movie Agra screened at the film festival and also got a 5-minute standing ovation.

Who is Kanu Behl?

Born in 1980, Kanu Behl is an Indian filmmaker and screenwriter who is popularly known for his work in Hindi Cinema. He spent his early years in Patiala, Punjab, and is the son of writer-actor-directors Navindra and Lalit Behl who directed telefilms for Doordarshan Channel

He shifted to Delhi in 1990 and completed his schooling at Apeejay School Noida. He pursued his bachelor's degree in Business from Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Delhi University. In 2003, he pursued a PG Diploma in Cinema from Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute. While studying at the institute he attended the Berlinale Talent Campus 2006 and made his first documentary titled An Actor Prepares.

Kanu Behl Career

After graduating from Satyajit Rau Film and Television Institute, he went on to create documentaries and also assisted Dibakar Banerjee on the hit film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye as assistant director.

He co-wrote the film Love Sex aur Dhokha with Banerjee and then made his first film Titli in 2014. Some of his other films include Dispatch, Binnu Ka Sapna, Dhoop Chhaon

Kanu Behl's movie Agra

Kanu Behl’s film Agra was recently screened at the 76th Cannes Film Festival and received a 5-minute standing ovation from the audience. His film stars Mohit Agarwal, Priyanka Bose, Vibha Chhibber, and Rahul Roy among others.