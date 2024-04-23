Twitter
Meet Bollywood star, who was a tourist guide, married 4 times, went bankrupt, his son died by suicide, then...

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 10:00 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Kabir Bedi
It's not wrong if we say that behind the glitz and glamour, Bollywood stars face their share of personal struggles. The actors who make us smile and laugh, sometimes face difficult situations in real life. Today, we're discussing a Bollywood actor who not only captivated us with his on-screen presence but also made a mark in Hollywood, becoming a global superstar. However, his personal life was not easy as he lost his 26-year-old son due to schizophrenia.

Yes we are talking about Kabir Bedi, who gained fame for portraying Emperor Shah Jahan in Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story and the antagonist Sanjay Verma in the 1980s hit Khoon Bhari Maang.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kabir Bedi (@ikabirbedi)

In Italy and Europe, he is renowned for his role as the pirate Sandokan in a popular Italian TV series and as the villain Gobinda in the 1983 James Bond film "Octopussy." Bedi currently resides in Mumbai, India.

Early life:

Kabir Bedi was born on January 16, 1946, in Lahore, British India (now in Punjab, Pakistan). His father, Baba Pyare Lal Singh Bedi, was a Punjabi Sikh author and philosopher while his mother, Freda Bedi, was an English woman from Derby, England, known as the first Western woman to be ordained in Tibetan Buddhism. 

Career:

Bedi started his career in theater before debuting in Hindi cinema. He was one of the earliest Indian actors to feature in Hollywood films and he is a star in Europe as well.

Personal life

Bedi married four times and had three children: Pooja, Siddharth (deceased), and Adam. His first marriage was to Protima Bedi, an Odissi dancer, with whom he had Pooja Bedi, and Siddharth, who tragically passed away at 26. 

In one of the interviews, Kabir Bedi talked about the tragic death of his son Siddharth, who died by suicide in 1997. He expressed how Siddharth's passing deeply affected him and even left him in guilt.  

Son's tragic death

At an Aaj Tak event, Kabir said, "Whatever I have written in the book is from my heart. I have written about my tragedies in detail as well. Nobody objected to it because whatever I have written is the truth and they know that. There is nothing to hide there. I have had my share of ups and downs, bankruptcy and mistakes which I have written in the book. I suffered great losses due to bad investments. All of this happened when my son was dealing with schizophrenia. I tried to prevent my son from committing suicide but I couldn't and I felt guilty. At the same time, I went through financial disasters. I would go to auditions and did not know what to do. I lost a lot of work due to that. I was emotionally devastated and from there how I built myself again is all a part of my journey.”

Kabir Bedi made his Bollywood debut in 1971 with his debut film Hulchal. Achieving international recognition, he gained fame through his Italian TV series Sandokan during the 1980s, alongside appearances in films like Octopussy. Despite his global success, he continued his journey in Hindi cinema.

