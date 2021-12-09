Meet Joseph Radhik and his team, the photographers behind Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's dreamy wedding photos

It's official! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been pronounced man and wife after one of the most celebrated marriage ceremonies of the year. The celebrity couple tied the knot at a private ceremony in the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, with friends and family in attendance. Katrina wore a bridal lehenga crafted by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her special day, while Vicky looked dapper in an ivory sherwani.

Hours after the wedding, Vicky and Katrina dropped some stunning portraits from their dream wedding that has been taking the social media world by storm.

But do you know the people behind those dreamy wedding pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif? well, let us introduce them to you.

Stories by Joseph Radhik, an international award-winning team of photographers, are the people behind the oh-so-stunning photos of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding.

After Katrina and Vicky officially shared their wedding photos, Joseph Radhik himself took to Instagram to congratulate the couple and give due credit to all the team members behind this very secret mission of #VicKat's wedding. He wrote, "Katrina and Vicky. Barwara, 2021 Shot for @storiesbyjosephradhik With the amazing @shivalichopra @nikibhasin @joshuakarthikr and Aviraj."

He added, "Congratulations you two! An absolute honor to be here documenting your love for each other and all the fun every day!"

Joseph even went on to tag all the other teams that were involved in making Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding an intimate and successful affair. "With the even more amazing @shaadisquad, @anaitashroffadajania, @theweddingfilmer, @sabyasachiofficial, @manav_angelo_kashyap, @danielcbauer, @palkanbadlani, @tinatharwani @saurabhma @errikosandreouphoto and everyone else who make this magic happen while we just make photos," he wrote.



Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's aren't the first Bollywood couple who hired Stories By Joseph Radhik team for their wedding. This team has clicked some phenomenal photos for big fat B-town weddings such as those of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, among others. Down South, Joseph's team has covered weddings of celebs such as Kajal Aggarwal, NIharika Konnidela and the now-divorced couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya.

Take a look at some photos shot by the team here:

The pre-wedding festivities of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif much-hyped maariage kick-started on December 7 with mehendi, followed by big fat Punjabi Sangeet Night on December 8.

Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Krishna Acharya among many others from the film industry were a part of Vicky and Katrina's wedding festivities.

The couple will reportedly host a reception in Mumbai for their Bollywood friends.