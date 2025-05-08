Anjali Anand admitted that during the film's shooting and promotions, she often found herself comparing their life situation and how, despite being almost the same age, Alia Bhatt was already a superstar, and she was just getting started in her career.

Karan Johar's 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani featured a strong ensemble of actors, including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog. However, among these stalwarts, one actress stood strong; it was none other than Anjali Anand, who played Ranveer Singh's sister and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter in the blockbuster film. Anjali Anand marked her presence most recently with the web series Dabba Cartel, which was released earlier this year.

Many are unaware, but Anjali Anand is the daughter of former actor Dinesh Anand, and made her acting debut with the web series Untag in 2017, and worked in TV serials before she got her big Bollywood break. Anjali Anand made her Bollywood debut in the 2021 thriller Bell Bottom and will be next seen in Bun Tikki, opposite Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, and Abhay Deol.

Despite being a part of the film industry for so many years, Anjali Anand got recognition after she starred in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt began her career in her 20s and in just over 10 years, she not only achieved professional acclaim but has also built a fulfilling personal life as a wife and mother. Anjali Anand, who is Alia Bhatt's peer, in a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, opened up about her experience of working with Alia Bhatt and how it made her reflect on her own life.

Anjali Anand admitted that during the film's shooting and promotions, she often found herself comparing their life situation and how, despite being almost the same age, Alia Bhatt was already a superstar, and she was just getting started in her career.

Anjali Anand said, "Alia ko dekh ke, I think mujhe ek hi cheez aa rahi thi, that she was pregnant; we just got to know. And she was sitting right beside me/ I think, six months younger than me. We are almost the same age, and I was just thinking that, you know, where I am in life and where she is in life. In this movie, I'm just starting, and she has achieved everything. And now she's pregnant also."

Anjali Anand admitted that she sometimes felt emotional when she looked at Alia Bhatt's incredible journey. However, instead of getting jealous, Anjali Anand said that she decided to replicate the success in the next decade.

"She has a husband, she has a daughter now, she has everything she could have. She has all the money, she has all the freedom, she can be whoever she wants now, she can do whatever she wants. And I'm just starting. I'm the same age, and I'm just starting. So it's just how different everybody's lives are and how different we are, where we are. And she is amazing at what she does, and I just hope my next 10 years, I'm there where she is right now," she said.

