Meet Jay Mehta, Juhi Chawla's husband, co-owner of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, runs a Rs 4130-crore business empire

Juhi Chawla's husband, businessman Jay Mehta

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla who is popularly known for starring in hit movies like Darr, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, and more, married businessman and entrepreneur Jay Mehta in 1995 in a secret marriage. The couple has a rollercoaster of a love story.

Who is Jay Mehta?

Born on January 18, 1961, Jay Mehta is the son of Mahendra Mehta and Sunayana Mehta and grandson of Nanji Kalidas Mehta who owns a multinational company the Mehta Group. The businessman received his bachelor's degree from Columbia University and completed his MBA from the International Institute of Management Development in Switzerland.

Jay Mehta Business

Jay Mehta runs a company multinational company, The Mehta Group spread over Africa, India, Canada, and the United States. Not only this, he also owns two other companies in India, Saurashtra Cement Ltd., and Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd.

As per the website of The Mehta Group, the company controls assets in excess of US $500 million and has over 15,000 employees worldwide. It is a multinational, multi-activity enterprise with a global presence spanning 3 continents: Asia, USA, and Africa. Other than this, Jay Mehta is also the co-owner with Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's love story

Before meeting Juhi Chawla, Jay Mehta was married to Yash Birla’s sister Sujata Birla. The duo met via filmmaker Rakesh Roshan when Juhi was filming for Karobar. Rakesh Roshan introduced his friend Jay to Juhi but there was no love at the first meet because the actress was focused on her career and Jay was devoted to his wife Sujata.

However, things took a turn after Sujata Birla died in the 1990’s flight 605 plane crash. This was the time when Jay and Juhi came close as the latter helped the businessman and pulled her through the dark time.

When the couple decided to give their relationship a name and decided on their wedding date, Juhi’s mother passed away in a car accident. The couple eventually had a secret wedding and the news broke out when they were expecting their first child. The couple have a daughter Janhvi Mehta born in 2001 and a son Arjun Mehta born in 2003. The couple’s daughter recently graduated and the actress penned a heartwarming note for her daughter.

