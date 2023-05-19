Meet Jahnavi Mehta, Juhi Chawla's daughter, youngest bidder in IPL, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jaanz', her KKR connection

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's daughter Jahnavi Mehta

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's daughter Jahnavi Mehta grabbed headlines on Friday after her mom posted a photo of her as she graduated from Columbia. Juhi Chawla took to Twitter and wrote, "#columbiaclass2023."

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, one of Juhi Chawla's oldest friends, took to Twitter and also wished Jahnavi Mehta and wrote, "This is so awesome. Can't wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love you Jaanz."

Who is Jahnavi Mehta?

Jahnavi Mehta is one of the two kids of Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta. She also has a younger brother named Arjun Mehta. Both the kids have stayed away from the limelight, however, Jahnavi is often spotted at the IPL auction's bidding ceremony. Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta are co-owners of Kolkata Knight Riders.

Jahnavi Mehta, a couple of years back had become the youngest bidder at the IPL auction wherein she represented Kolkata Knight Riders co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan and her parents. The official Twitter account of KKR introduced her to the world as the ‘youngest bidder’ at 18 years old. She was spotted alongside Aryan Khan at the time.

After passing the school, Jahnavi Kapoor flew to London to complete her higher studies at University in London. She has now graduated from Columbia.

As for the question about Janhavi Mehta joining Bollywood, Juhi Chawla once revealed. "Jahnavi is an avid reader. If there is anything she likes in this world, and if you ask her what she wants as a gift, it will be a book. She said she wanted to be a writer. Then she went through a phase where she said ‘Okay I want to be a model’. Tomorrow she might say ‘I want to be an actress’. Then she might say she wants to drop all this and do sports. I don’t know, but I have learned one thing that you have to let your children do what they want."