Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt, has found love, and she made her relationship official on Instagram. Her photos with Ishaan Mehra went viral in no time. Read on to know more about him.

Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt, has found someone special. She's in love and has made her relationship official on Instagram. On Sunday, Shaheen dropped a carousel post, wishing a birthday to her 'sunshine' - Ishaan Mehra. In this post, Shaheen shared three photos, one with both looking into the camera at the backdrop of a park. In another photo, Ishaan is seen lying down on the grass. In the third photo, Shaheen and Ishaan's feet are captured as they lie down beside each other, enjoying the greenery. Shaheen shared the photo with the caption, "Happy Birthday, Sunshine (sunshine and heart emoji).

Who is Ishaan Mehra?

Ishaan Mehra is a professional fitness coach and sports instructor. He also does online and offline fitness coaching, and has been active on Instagram, with 22 posts, 2,456 followers (Shaheen included) and 571 following. As per his Instagram bio, Ishaan is also an ex-international swimmer.

Ishaan Mehra is also a comedian and writer?

Apart from being a fitness coach, Ishaan is involved in other professions too. As per the news reports, Ishaan Mehra is also a stand-up comedian and writer.

Ishaan Mehra's public appearances?

Before Shaheen made it official, Ishaan was reportedly spotted with her at family gatherings and events. Ishaan maintains a low profile, and thus he didn't share much of photos on his Insta.

Ishaan attended Ranbir and Alia's wedding?

Reportedly, Ishaan attended Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding festivities in April 2022. Mehra has also been spotted at birthday celebrations and other family occasions, and their photos were shared on social media.

Shaheen's relationship gets validation from her half-sisters and other Bollywood celebs

Soon after Shaheen made her relationship official, many big names from Bollywood, such as Shaheen's sister Alia, half-sister Pooja Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, Badshah and Masaba Gupta have liked the post. Not just that, Neetu Kapoor penned in the comment section, "Please wish him with a tight hug from me". Additionally, Ananya Panday dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.