Meet Iranian actress, who worked with Shah Rukh, Salman, Ranbir, quit films after 4 flops, now works as...

Many actresses like Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Katrina Kaif among others, came to India with the dream to become an actress and are now a well-known name in Bollywood. Another actress, who came to India to become an actress, failed to make a mark in the industry.

The actress we are talking about made her debut with stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor and despite working with top stars like Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, the actress failed to make a mark and is now away from the glamour world. She is none other than Mandana Karimi.

Mandana Karimi was born in Tehran, Iran, into a Muslim family. Her father has Iranian and Indian ancestry and her mother is Persian. The actress was raised in Tehran. She started her career as an air hostess, but later quit that job to pursue a career in modeling. In 2010, after working on various international modeling projects, she came to Mumbai for three months on a modeling contract and three years later, she decided to try her luck in acting and thus stayed in Mumbai.

Before entering into films, Mandana Karimi worked in several TV commercials with stars like Shahrukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor. She finally made her Bollywood debut with a guest appearance in Arjun Rampal and Ranbir Kapoor in Roy, which failed to impress the audience. Her next film Bhaag Johnny was also a flop and she also appeared in the film, Main Aur Charles, where she played the role of Charles Sobraj's assistant. Karimi next starred in a sex comedy film Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, however, all of her films tanked at the box office. After this, the actress never had a theatrical release.

She turned to television and worked in Salman Khan's reality television show Bigg Boss 9, however, failed to win the trophy. She also worked in the hit television show Ishqbaaz and Kangana Ranaut's reality TV show Lock Upp. However, after this, the actress decided to quit films. Now, the actress works as an interior stylist and shares her work with her fans on Instagram.

