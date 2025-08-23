Meet Iqra, Sanjay Dutt’s gorgeous daughter who bears striking resemblance to his mother Nargis

A recent video of Sanjay Dutt's daughter Iqra stepping out of a salon in Mumbai has gone viral, with fans drawing parallels between her charm and Nargis’s timeless elegance.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt’s daughter, Iqra Dutt, has suddenly become the talk of the internet. The 15-year-old is being widely noticed for her uncanny resemblance to her late grandmother and legendary actress Nargis Dutt.

In the clip, Iqra was seen in a black denim mini-skirt paired with a printed T-shirt. She kept her style simple with minimal makeup and open hair, while one of her helpers held an umbrella for her as she walked to her car.

Despite the casual outing, her grace caught everyone’s eye. Fans quickly flooded social media with comments like, “Looks like Nargis ji is back,” and “She has the eyes of Sanju Baba and the face of her grandmother.” Some even compared her resemblance to the way Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter mirrors him.

Who is Iqra Dutt?

Born on October 21, 2010, Iqra is the twin sister of Shahraan Dutt. For years, both children stayed away from the limelight, living with their mother in Dubai, while their father managed his work in India. Like her elder half-sister Trishala Dutt, who resides in the US, Iqra too grew up away from constant media attention.

Now settled back in Mumbai, Iqra is pursuing her education at an international school. She has a keen interest in music and dance, and Sanjay Dutt has previously shared that she is learning to play the piano, is a strong sprinter, and also practices gymnastics.

Though it’s too early to say whether she will follow the family’s film legacy, Iqra’s growing public presence and her striking resemblance to Nargis Dutt have already made her a name to watch.