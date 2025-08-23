Meet Iqra, Sanjay Dutt’s gorgeous daughter who bears striking resemblance to his mother Nargis

'Our policy is clear...': BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI future amid retirement buzz
Jaishankar slams US tariffs based on Russian oil purchase: 'Arguments that have been used to target India...'
This is the only airport in the world to cater to railway, trains cross runway, it's located in...; know what makes it work
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav with iconic, soulful scenes
Kangana Ranaut said NO to this Salman Khan film, another actress bagged the role, turning it into Rs 600 crore blockbuster
Tour bus carrying Indian nationals crashes on New York highway; 5 dead, dozens injured, investigation underway
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik and Awez-Najma to enter Salman Khan's show? Watch new promos
Meet Neha Byadwal, who is perfect example of 'beauty with brain,' failed UPSC exam three times, later became IAS with AIR..., her marksheet goes viral
UPSC Mains 2025 Results to be declared on..., check date, time, direct link
Alia Bhatt’s love for cooking to Salman Khan’s talent for painting: 6 Bollywood stars who pursue hobbies, interests beyond movies
BOLLYWOOD
A recent video of Sanjay Dutt's daughter Iqra stepping out of a salon in Mumbai has gone viral, with fans drawing parallels between her charm and Nargis’s timeless elegance.
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt’s daughter, Iqra Dutt, has suddenly become the talk of the internet. The 15-year-old is being widely noticed for her uncanny resemblance to her late grandmother and legendary actress Nargis Dutt.
A recent video of Iqra stepping out of a salon in Mumbai has gone viral, with fans drawing parallels between her charm and Nargis’s timeless elegance.
In the clip, Iqra was seen in a black denim mini-skirt paired with a printed T-shirt. She kept her style simple with minimal makeup and open hair, while one of her helpers held an umbrella for her as she walked to her car.
Despite the casual outing, her grace caught everyone’s eye. Fans quickly flooded social media with comments like, “Looks like Nargis ji is back,” and “She has the eyes of Sanju Baba and the face of her grandmother.” Some even compared her resemblance to the way Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter mirrors him.
Who is Iqra Dutt?
Born on October 21, 2010, Iqra is the twin sister of Shahraan Dutt. For years, both children stayed away from the limelight, living with their mother in Dubai, while their father managed his work in India. Like her elder half-sister Trishala Dutt, who resides in the US, Iqra too grew up away from constant media attention.
Now settled back in Mumbai, Iqra is pursuing her education at an international school. She has a keen interest in music and dance, and Sanjay Dutt has previously shared that she is learning to play the piano, is a strong sprinter, and also practices gymnastics.
Though it’s too early to say whether she will follow the family’s film legacy, Iqra’s growing public presence and her striking resemblance to Nargis Dutt have already made her a name to watch.