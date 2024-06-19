Twitter
Meet Iqbal Ratansi, Sonakshi Sinha's to-be father-in-law, who gave loan to Salman Khan, his business is..

Zaheer Iqbal's father Iqbal Ratansi is a famous jeweler in Mumbai. He has also tried his hand in the real estate business. He is a very close and dear friend of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 10:38 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Sonakshi Sinha is currently grabbing headlines amid rumours of her tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbaal on June 23 in Mumbai. Sonakshi Sinha is a star kid. Her father Shatrughan Sinha is a veteran superstar of the industry. However, not much is known about Zaheer Iqbal and his family. 

Let us tell you that Zaheer Iqbal, born in December 1988, is an Indian actor who made his acting debut in 2019 with 'Notebook', opposite Pranutan Bahl. He completed his schooling at Bombay Scottish School and belongs to an influential family. His father is a businessman while his sister Sanam Ratansi, is a celebrity stylist and costume designer.

Zaheer Iqbal's last film was released in 2022 titled 'Double XL' which starred Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role. 

Speaking about Iqbal Ratansi, Zaheer Iqbal's father lives in Mumbai and has three children - two sons and a daughter. Zaheer Iqbal is Iqbal Ratansi's eldest son. The younger son Mohammad Ladha is a graduate of computer science. 

Zaheer Iqbal's father Iqbal Ratansi is a famous jeweler in Mumbai. He has also tried his hand in the real estate business. He laid the foundation of Stelmac Developers Private Limited in 2005 and remained the director of the company till 2011. After this, he started Blackstone Housing and Infrastructure Private Limited.

Iqbal Ratansi started another company Film Tools, Lights and Grip in February 2016. This company supplies lighting equipment to Bollywood. During the COVID-19 period, he laid the foundation for another company whose name is Zahero Media and Internet Private Limited. Iqbal Ratansi also has a connection to Bollywood. 

He is a very close and dear friend of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who has stood by him through good times and bad. 

Iqbal Ratansi also helped Salman financially in the 80s. Salman Khan himself reportedly confirmed this in a Twitter (now X) post in 2018. Salman wrote, "Iqbal Ratansi used to work like my personal bank during my teenage years. Even today I have a loan of Rs 2011 from him. Thank God that to date he has not asked for interest on his loan..'

