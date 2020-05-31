Meet internet's latest obsession, Arjun Rampal's throwback picture from modelling days back in 1995

Ever since Arjun Rampal took the world back to his modelling days, the internet has been obsessed with his picture. The image shared by Rampal is from his modelling days back in 1995.

Arjun Rampal flaunted an all-denim look as he sat on the chair while being clicked. While Arjun was being clicked by none other than Daboo Ratnani, other models in the background were seen chatting away in a group. The image has now gone viral on the internet.

While Arjun shared the image, he did not remember the exact year it was clicked. "Huge throwback from modelling days I believe it’s 1995 or 1996? What say @dabbooratnani ? When was this? #throwbacks #jaisalmer #modelingdays," posted Arjun alongside the image.

Daboo Ratnani later commented, "Wow! I remember this vividly. This was our first shoot together. I had fixed up this shoot with you on the phone and we met straight in Jaisalmer for the first time ... It was 1995, bro."

Here's the viral image:

Arjun Rampal, who was recently blessed with a baby boy Arik, is spending quarantine with his partner Gabriella Demetriades and their baby. Arjun also has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra from his previous marriage to Mehr Jesia.