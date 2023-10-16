Headlines

Bollywood

Meet India’s richest singer, it’s not Asha Bhosle, Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar, her net worth is…

Tulsi Kumar is the sister of famous film producer Bhushan Kumar and is the daughter of late singer and T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan and Neha Kakkar are now regarded as the top female singers in India. Legendary Asha Bhosle has been singing for decades now and she has carved a special place for her in Indian music industry. All these singers have succeeded in earning a lot of money and fame but when it comes to the richest female singer in India, a lesser-known young singer is ahead of these stars. The singer we are talking about is Tulsi Kumar and she is the richest female singer in India with an estimated net worth of Rs 200 crore.

Tulsi Kumar is the sister of famous film producer Bhushan Kumar. She is the daughter of late singer and T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar. Her sister Kushali Kumar is an actress. Tulsi Kumar's net worth is much higher than the total wealth of Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar, etc.

Tulsi Kumar made her singing debut in 2009 with album 'Love Ho Jaaye'. She has sung songs from many films, which include 'Mujhe Teri' from Pathshala, 'Love Mera Hit' from 'Billu' and the song 'Tum Jo Aaye' from 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai'. The 37-year-old singer got married to Hitesh Ralhan in 2015.

Shreya Ghoshal has a reported net worth of around Rs 180-185 crore. Sunidhi Chauhan has a net worth of over Rs 100 crore, while Asha Bhosle has a reported net worth of over Rs 80 crore. Singing sensation Neha Kakkar is reportedly worth around Rs 40 crore.

