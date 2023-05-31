Meet India’s richest actress and it’s not Deepika, Alia, Priyanka, Anushka, Kareena, Madhuri, Nayanthara or Samantha

Meet India’s richest actress and it’s not Deepika, Alia, Priyanka, Anushka, Kareena

Bollywood is regarded by many as a male-dominated industry, but there are many Bollywood actresses who have managed to carve a niche for themselves. The disparity in pay of male and female actors in Bollywood is often discussed with many actresses calling out the producers for paying them less money as compared to their male counterparts. There are some top Bollywood actresses who are now commanding huge amount of money per films. Popular names like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan etc have a huge net worth. Let’s see who are the richest Bollywood actresses and and what is their net worth.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the richest actress in India with a net worth of approximately Rs 828 crore. Aishwarya is one of the highest paid actresses in the industry as she charges around Rs 10 crores per movie, according to Lifestyle Asia.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The estimated net worth of Priyanka Chopra Jonas is approximately Rs 580 crores. Priyanka also owns stakes in some companies and has investments in other business too, including a restaurant in New York.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 557 crores.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is still one of the most popular actresses in India. Her net worth is around Rs 440 crores, as per Lifestyle Asia. Alia Bhatt takes home around Rs 10-15 crores per movie.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s estimated net worth is around Rs 314 crores. She has invested in several startups and F&B brands.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma’s net worth is approximately Rs 255 crores. Anushka Sharma also owns a clothing brand NUSH and its market value is around Rs 65 crores.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit is one of the richest actresses in India with an estimated net worth of Rs 248 crore.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has a net worth of R 217 crores.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

According to reports, the net worth of Samantha Ruth Prabhu is Rs 89 crores.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara is one of the highest paid actresses in India and her estimated net worth is around Rs 165 crore.

Anushka Shetty

According to reports, the net worth of Baahubali star Anushka Shetty is around Rs 120 crore.